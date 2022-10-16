Read full article on original website
Related
Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road
Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Richland on sunday. The officials stated that the accident happened on County Highway V near Cazenovia at around 5:45a.m. The authorities confirmed that the truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The driver, Riley Astle, 20 of Canzenova...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Beridon murder trial is delayed
HERMISTON – The trial of Keith Beridon, 27, in the 2020 killing of Jesus Eli Lopez of Hermiston has been continued. Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins said the trial, which was supposed to begin this month, does not yet have a new date set. That will be decided at a hearing on Nov. 4.
KEPR
Kennewick police arrest man suspected of trespassing on school grounds with a firearm
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on the Kennewick High School campus with a firearm on Oct. 17. Just after midnight, Officers observed a 27-year-old man walking on Kennewick High School grounds on the 500 block of W. 6th Ave. in Kennewick. When officers...
I-82 crash: Richland driver suffers serious injury in wrong-way crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Westbound traffic on I-82 was completely blocked in Benton County on Sunday when a vehicle driving the wrong way was involved in a crash that left at least one person with severe injuries. Details were posted to social media by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson on October 16 at 7:32 a.m. PST. He confirmed that a pickup truck...
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
FOX 11 and 41
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. – One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can’t yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Bento County, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 82 milepost 107, two miles west of Badger Road. The officials reported that a truck collided with a semi with double trailers. The WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 15: Ben Davison Jr., 50, was arrested near W. Ridgeway and N.W. Butte Drive and charged with being a fugitive, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 15: Felicia Ashlie Jones, 30, was arrested on the 1200 block of...
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick
Suspect was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
Comments / 0