Kennewick, WA

Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar

WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Beridon murder trial is delayed

HERMISTON – The trial of Keith Beridon, 27, in the 2020 killing of Jesus Eli Lopez of Hermiston has been continued. Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins said the trial, which was supposed to begin this month, does not yet have a new date set. That will be decided at a hearing on Nov. 4.
HERMISTON, OR
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street

MABTON, Wash. – One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can’t yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
MABTON, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 15: Ben Davison Jr., 50, was arrested near W. Ridgeway and N.W. Butte Drive and charged with being a fugitive, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 15: Felicia Ashlie Jones, 30, was arrested on the 1200 block of...

