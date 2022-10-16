ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cielo Vista Mall hosts Vitalant Blood Drive

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9uYz_0ibV4GMi00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso residents were invited to give back to their community at the Vitalant blood Drive located at Cielo Vista Mall on Oct. 16.

The event was located at the Grand Court in Cielo Vista Mall were plenty of people gave back to the community by donating. Whether it’s this weekend or any time, donating blood is an easy, impactful way to give back to the community.

Vitalant is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization focused solely on providing blood services that save lives. In addition to blood services, the organization also provides critical transfusion medicine services to its patients. Vitalant provides services to over 900 hospitals and hosts over 60,000 blood drives annually.

