COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did find damage to a car.

Later, CPD learned that 25-year-old Laronya Brown of Columbia was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. CPD said witness testimony and video evidence were used to connect Brown to the 3 a.m. shooting.

After identifying Brown as the suspect, CPD arrested her for first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle. Brown is now in the Boone County Jail.

CPD says there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information, you're asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to provide tips anonymously.

The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .