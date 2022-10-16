ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did find damage to a car.

Later, CPD learned that 25-year-old Laronya Brown of Columbia was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. CPD said witness testimony and video evidence were used to connect Brown to the 3 a.m. shooting.

After identifying Brown as the suspect, CPD arrested her for first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle. Brown is now in the Boone County Jail.

CPD says there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information, you're asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to provide tips anonymously.

cw fields
2d ago

certain activists groups would like you to believe that women are less likely to commit acts of violence, but nothing could be further from the truth!!!

