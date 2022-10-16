Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium. Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County’s 2022 leaf collection schedule
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The schedule for Essex County’s 2022 leaf collection program along county roads has been announced. To organize leaf collection on County roads, Essex County is divided into four sectors. There will be three pickups in each section of the county. Residents on county roads should check the county leaf collection schedule and coordinate their fall cleanup activities with the schedule. Leaves should be swept to the curb or placed in biodegradable bags at the curb no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. In addition, residents are asked to pile leaves at least 10 feet from a storm drain.
Renna Media
Union Township Announces Halloween Weekend of Festivities
The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invites you to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration begins on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
New York YIMBY
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey
Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Chino’s Bakery & Cafe, Palisades Park, NJ
Chico’s Bakery & Cafe, a new restaurant, has opened in Palisades Park. The owner is a barista & chief who’s loved cooking and coffee ever since he staring working in the business. Mostly offering breakfast and deli sandwiches – which are made freshly everyday – they’ll only be...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
Bayonne Chapter of Unico announces award recipients
The Bayonne Chapter of Unico National has named long-time member Dr. Brian Beebe as our 2022 Man of the Year. It is not often that we are given an opportunity to show our appreciation for those among us who make life a little better by touching the lives around them.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Union City
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
themontclairgirl.com
Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers
On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Let the MVC come to you: NJ agency-on-wheels comes to Union County
ROSELLE PARK — If you live in the borough and need to get to the MVC, don’t go to the agency. Let the agency come to you. Roselle Park will close out its MVC “Agency on Wheels” events for 2022 with its final event of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team advances to county tournament semifinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals after eliminating fourth-seeded Verona in a penalty-kick shootout on Friday, Oct. 14, in Verona. The game was scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods. Glen Ridge won the penalty-kick...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
ucnj.org
Union County Division on Aging offers new Social 60+ Pilot Program
The Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with the Union County Division on Aging, is proud to offer a new pilot program, Social 60+, for qualifying Union County residents, age 60 and over. “Social 60+ is a new initiative of Union County to bring together the older adult...
