Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2

The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.Game 2 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Petco Park,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Second Wrist Surgery as Suspension Dwindles

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly underwent a second surgery on his wrist last week. The shortstop suffered a broken left wrist prior to the start of the season and had an initial surgical procedure in March. He missed the first four months of the season due to the injury and then began an 80-game suspension in August after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler star in NLCS Game 1 victory

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1. Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler dominated with seven shutout innings to give the Philly bullpen a much-needed light night of work. On offense, Bryce Harper homered for a third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest home runs in recent postseason history.
SAN DIEGO, CA

