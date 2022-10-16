Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 2: Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 1-0 in the 2022 NLCS. Here is how to watch Game 2.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Attends Phillies Game Alone to Honor Late Father, Fans Send Him to NLCS
An act of kindness is bringing out the best in baseball-loving Phillies fans. A teenager from Delaware used his own money to buy a ticket the Phillies’ game last Friday at Citizens Bank Park. Cody Newton, 16, wanted to see a playoff game, but more than that, he wanted to feel like he was there with his father.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29. Crescenzo is 2,500 miles from his home in Sharon Hill, creating cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego. He’s been away for 40 years, but never forgot...
Norristown Times Herald
LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2
The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
Philadelphia Phillies: Limited number of home tickets for NLCS sell out
A limited number of tickets for NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park went on sale Monday morning. They sold out Monday morning.
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
NBC Sports
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.Game 2 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Petco Park,...
Wawa celebrates the Phillies with ‘SchwarberFest’ promotion
Wawa has announced the launch of "SchwarberFest," which is a limited-time promotion that celebrates the Philadelphia Phillies' success on the field.
NBC Philadelphia
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Second Wrist Surgery as Suspension Dwindles
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly underwent a second surgery on his wrist last week. The shortstop suffered a broken left wrist prior to the start of the season and had an initial surgical procedure in March. He missed the first four months of the season due to the injury and then began an 80-game suspension in August after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler star in NLCS Game 1 victory
The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1. Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler dominated with seven shutout innings to give the Philly bullpen a much-needed light night of work. On offense, Bryce Harper homered for a third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest home runs in recent postseason history.
WNEP-TV 16
Phillies - Padres NLCS Preview | Locked On Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Here's a crossover preview of the series.
