Wanderlust set to benefit Flag City Honor Flight

FINDLAY — A special event is being planned for later this month to benefit the Flag City Honor Flight.

"Wanderlust: A Stroll Through Paris" is scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St. in downtown Findlay, organizers announced.

The event will raise money for Flag City Honor Flight, which brings veterans to Washington to visit the memorials built in their honor. The trips are free for veterans.

Wanderlust includes "an evening embracing all things French, sipping on champagne and other drinks, enjoying French-inspired cuisine, live performers, a live auction, raffle, and more, organizers said. Tickets to Wanderlust are $70 each. To buy your tickets now, or secure a sponsorship, visit the Wanderlust 2022 webpage. A link is available here .

The event is presented by the Gilmore Jasion Mahler public accounting firm.

After halting flights for two years, Flag City Honor Flight, resumed its schedule with three scheduled flights in 2022. The third is planned for Nov. 1.