Retirement, reappointment of school official set for Ottawa Hills hearing

The Ottawa Hills Board of Education plans to hold a special public meeting Dec. 7 on the proposed retirement and reappointment of a high school assistant principal, the district confirmed.

Darcy Browne was named assistant vice principal during the 2020-2021 school year and has nearly two decades of experience with Ottawa Hills Local Schools, mostly as a counselor.

Ottawa Hills Superintendent Adam Fineske said the rehiring move, known to some as “double dipping” is a common one in schools and in other facets of business.

“This is a way that we can keep an employee that is due to retire that we do not want to leave,” he said. “This also saves money for our organization because she would retire and then come back at a much lower salary for the same job. It is a win-win for the employee and the organization.”

Mr. Fineske said Mrs. Browne, who is also the assistant principal at Ottawa Hills Junior High School, is a valuable asset to what the schools do, and he did not search for other candidates to fill the role because he did not want to.

“She has been phenomenal,” Mr. Fineske said.

According to the district, Mrs. Browne, who declined a request for comment, currently has an annual salary of $112,806. The proposed salary at which she would be hired back is $101,525 a year, subject to the approval of the Ottawa Hills Local Schools Board of Education.

The public meeting, which takes place because the school system is a public entity that needs to follow a strict process according to Ohio Revised Code, is scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Ottawa Hills Local Schools offices, 4035 W. Central Ave.