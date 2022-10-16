ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Hills, OH

Retirement, reappointment of school official set for Ottawa Hills hearing

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3cbE_0ibU4nIc00

The Ottawa Hills Board of Education plans to hold a special public meeting Dec. 7 on the proposed retirement and reappointment of a high school assistant principal, the district confirmed.

Darcy Browne was named assistant vice principal during the 2020-2021 school year and has nearly two decades of experience with Ottawa Hills Local Schools, mostly as a counselor.

Ottawa Hills Superintendent Adam Fineske said the rehiring move, known to some as “double dipping” is a common one in schools and in other facets of business.

“This is a way that we can keep an employee that is due to retire that we do not want to leave,” he said. “This also saves money for our organization because she would retire and then come back at a much lower salary for the same job. It is a win-win for the employee and the organization.”

Mr. Fineske said Mrs. Browne, who is also the assistant principal at Ottawa Hills Junior High School, is a valuable asset to what the schools do, and he did not search for other candidates to fill the role because he did not want to.

“She has been phenomenal,” Mr. Fineske said.

According to the district, Mrs. Browne, who declined a request for comment, currently has an annual salary of $112,806. The proposed salary at which she would be hired back is $101,525 a year, subject to the approval of the Ottawa Hills Local Schools Board of Education.

The public meeting, which takes place because the school system is a public entity that needs to follow a strict process according to Ohio Revised Code, is scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Ottawa Hills Local Schools offices, 4035 W. Central Ave.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Huron Board of Education to vote on new dress code

HURON – The Huron Board of Education will vote at their Tuesday meeting to approve a new dress code. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a modified dress code was put into place as a result of changes in the board-approved handbooks. Several parents raised concerns over...
HURON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters

Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief. A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Downtown public restrooms to be open by spring 2023

Bowling Green officials flushed out the plan for downtown restrooms for the public Monday evening. “Downtown bathrooms are on the way,” City Council President Mark Hollenbaugh announced. City Council voted unanimously to authorize Director of Public Services Joe Fawcett to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022

Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
SYLVANIA, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
BLISSFIELD, MI
13abc.com

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
MAUMEE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy