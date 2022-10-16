Read full article on original website
Thibaut Courtois claims it's 'impossible' for a goalkeeper to win Ballon d'Or
Thibaut Courtois believes it's impossible for him or any other goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d'Or.
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo places 20th in Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings
Cristiano Ronaldo has finished 20th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or; his joint-lowest ranking ever.
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Ten Hag ball schools Conte
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Man Utd and Tottenham at Old Trafford - 19 October 2022.
Elche 0-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos move six points clear at La Liga's summit
Match report and player ratings from Elche's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid.
How much are tickets for the World Cup in Qatar?
Everything supporters need to know about purchasing tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues held by Bees
Chelsea's five-match winning run came to an end with a 0-0 draw at Brentford.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees come unstuck at St James' Park
Player ratings as Newcastle face Everton at St James' Park
Lyon 1-5 Arsenal: Gunners enjoy statement win over European champions
Arsenal thrash Lyon on matchday one of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League group stage.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man Utd bench early in Tottenham win
Cristiano Ronaldo left the Man Utd bench early in the 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Darwin Nunez fires Reds to victory
Player ratings from Liverpool 1-0 West Ham in the Premier League.
Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton: Che Adams header seals much-needed win for Saints
Match report from Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton in the Premier League.
Jonas Eidevall expecting Arsenal 'reality check' in Women's Champions League
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is excited to lead the Gunners into the Women's Champions League group stage as he believes it will provide a good yardstick of their progress.
Xavi admits Barcelona job is at risk if he doesn't win titles
Xavi admits that, if he doesn't win Barcelona trophies, his job will be at risk.
Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid made bid to sign Neymar
Real Madrid made a bid for Neymar in 2011 but were turned down by the player.
Karim Benzema hails Zidane and Ronaldo following 'proud' Ballon d'Or win
Karim Benzema paid tribute to two footballing idols following his 'proud' Ballon d'Or win.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 5: Neymar, Joe Gomez, Dusan Vlahovic & more
FIFA 23's TOTW 5 has been revealed.
Vancouver Whitecaps full-back Luis Martins signs new contract through 2024 MLS season
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed full-back Luis Martins to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season, the club have announced. VWFC also have the option to extend Martins' stay by a further year at the end of this new deal. “We are pleased to reach a new agreement with...
Carlo Ancelotti delighted to avenge last season's Clasico defeat
Carlo Ancelotti was happy to move on from last season's Clasico defeat with a 3-1 win over Barcelona.
