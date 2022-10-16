Lecture event set for Libbey House in Toledo

The Libbey House Foundation’s fall lecture series celebrating the International Year of Glass continues on Thursday with “Light Forms: Architectural Glass Units for Health, Light, and Structural Performance,” organizers announced.

The lecture is presented by Alli Hoag, associate professor of glass at Bowling Green State University, and Catie Newell, an associate professor of digital and material technologies at the University of Michigan College of Architecture.

"The two have collaborated to develop a glass modular building unit to reconnect the indoors with the outside and humans to the natural rhythms of light and dark while fully utilizing the structural capacity of glass," the announcement said.

The cost to attend the lecture is $10 with the event set for the Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave. The lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception, followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at libbeyhouse.org