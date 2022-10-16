ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

5 locations set to host visits by mobile mammography van

 3 days ago

Five regional stops are on the latest schedule for Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van as it continues visiting locations around the region.

Stops for the coming week include Monday at the Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 W. Sylvania Ave.; Tuesday at the Bryan Community Health Center, 228 S. Main St., Bryan; Wednesday at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Primary Care and Walk-in, 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg; Friday at Mercy Health-Waterville Primary Care, 1222 Pray Blvd., Waterville; and Saturday at Tent City in the Civic Center Mall, Jackson Street in Toledo.

Screenings at the Mercy Health mobile mammography unit are by appointment only, the announcement stated. Call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-626-6826) to schedule a screening. If eligible, patients may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

The mobile mammography provides 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older.

“Certified radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone,” the announcement said.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm .

