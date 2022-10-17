ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Any Of These Pics Remind You Of Your Childhood, Then It's Time To Get Your AARP Card And Call A Back Doctor ('Cause You're Old)

By Lauren Yapalater
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzQDu_0ibSzM1V00

1. Titanic split into two VHS tapes because it was too long for just one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHJrA_0ibSzM1V00
etsy.me

2. That singing bass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cz3iU_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

3. Trix yogurt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPE6M_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

4. The incomparable deliciousness of Kid Cuisine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veUmM_0ibSzM1V00
Reddit

5. The holy Aggro Crag trophy light:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD43w_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

6. Programs-->Accessories-->Games-->the four games your life revolved around:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ppO4_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

7. And the best one of them all:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWijZ_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

8. The sticky glow-stars that covered your bedroom ceiling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjyGj_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

9. Protection for your Nokia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNHHX_0ibSzM1V00
imgur.com

10. The unnecessarily scary warning at the start of all your tapes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIpep_0ibSzM1V00
youtube.com

11. The most valuable laminated card in existence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LU8qz_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

12. Subway sandwiches but cut in the "v" shape, not just sliced in half:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2yKw_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

13. Those fiber-optic lamps:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPlXM_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

14. Being terrified to wake daddy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JJ1l_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

15. The speakers that soothed your soul when they clicked on and the light turned green:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNnl3_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

16. CD burn settings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGlds_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

17. Hit Clips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4t9r_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

18. The built-in phone on the back of every plane seat:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQhNh_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

19. MapQuest print-outs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYkkC_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

20. Stellaluna , the book:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201NhP_0ibSzM1V00
amazon.com

21. The Campbell's soup ad with the snowman who melts into the kid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402ysn_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

22. The Gameboy worm light for playing in the dark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnIIz_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

23. Stick Stickly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBcU9_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

24. Those Nickelodeon bouncy shoes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0nCh_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

25. The short-lived Snapple Rain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nFof_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

26. Wave Race , the second best game for N64.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn4Ct_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

27. Bubble Beeper gum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOfqG_0ibSzM1V00
dinosaurdracula.com

28. Good ol' Wishbone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242Lyr_0ibSzM1V00
trailblazerstudios.com

29. Holes , the BOOK:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFRSZ_0ibSzM1V00
etsy.com

30. A collection of plastic tape boxes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHcfE_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

31. The OG Photoshop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmC1E_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

32. Tubthumper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvlMn_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

33. The strawberry cheesecake snack bars, may they rest in peace:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zv0a_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

34. Angry Beavers :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Udbuw_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

35. Candy Cigarettes that looked like legitimate packs of cigarettes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIXHz_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

36. Encarta :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF0Xo_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

37. Squeezit juices:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWZTH_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

38. Lollipop Paint Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Yh2P_0ibSzM1V00
youtube.com

39. Cases full of CDs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfSqL_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

40. Frozen Minute Maid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHQZl_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

41. Spacemaker pencil cases:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX9i5_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

42. Olmec and his glowing red eyes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Eidk_0ibSzM1V00
Nickelodeon

43. And finally, Doodle Bears, the original Doodle Bears:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1OR6_0ibSzM1V00
reddit.com

Yep, unfortunately if you lived through the above, then it's time to subscribe to AARP. I just got my latest magazine in the mail, and Adam Sandler was on the cover, so it's not so bad!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19i3ra_0ibSzM1V00
AARP

