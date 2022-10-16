ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJlnG_0ibSbFYk00
1 of 13

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL.

They aren’t the same old Jets who haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league’s longest active drought.

Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Williams had two of New York’s four sacks against Aaron Rodgers as the Jets won their third straight, 27-10 over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“It just shows that we’re trending upwards,” said Hall, a rookie second-rounder who has quickly become a key playmaker in the offense. “I feel like a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise if we won this game, but we expected to come in and win this game.”

Their confidence was apparent from their exuberance.

Hall celebrated his fourth-quarter touchdown by doing his own version of a “Lambeau Leap ” into a collection of Jets fans.

“We actually had all talked about it before the game,” Hall said. “We were like, whichever one of us scores, we’ve got to do the ‘Lambeau Leap.’ Brax (Braxton Berrios) got the first one, but I don’t think there were any Jets fans on the side that he scored. So when I scored, I had to do it.”

Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was seen after the game modeling one of the cheesehead hats typically worn by Packers fans as he walked around Lambeau Field.

Gardner said afterward that some Jets fans had given it to him.

“Just being able to play against somebody like Aaron Rodgers, that was a true blessing,” Gardner said. “I said I grew up playing Madden and he’s always been on Madden since I can remember. Running off the field with that cheesehead thing, with cheese on my head, that was a crazy feeling right there. I’m never going to forget that.”

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record.

They’re feeding off the mindset of their coach.

“Just keep giving them body blow after body blow after body blow and just keep hitting them,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Just keep hitting them in the mouth. O-line just keep pushing and leaning on them. And we felt like if we could just keep taking them down the deep water, they’ll find out they can’t swim. It was just a mindset.”

Eventually, the Packers sank.

Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers fell 27-22 to the New York Giants in London last week.

The Jets, whose offensive coordinator is LaFleur’s younger brother Mike, outrushed Green Bay 179-60 in a game during which Zach Wilson was just 10 of 18 for 110 yards.

Rodgers was asked after the game if he felt the Packers’ season was getting a little wobbly with the team falling to .500.

“We’ve got to be realistic of where we’re at,” said Rodgers, who went 26 of 41 for 246 yards with a touchdown. “We’ve played a couple of subpar games the last two. We’ve got to play better. But wobbly? Only if people are breaking rank. I think it’ll be interesting to look at the comments from all of our guys and coaches, and hopefully we stick together.

“That’s the important thing. Until I see us breaking ranks, I’m not going to say there’s any wobbliness going on.”

Rodgers had injured his right thumb while getting sacked as he prepared to throw a Hail Mary pass on the final play against the Giants. The thumb prevented Rodgers from practicing Wednesday.

He said after the game his thumb was “a little sore” but added that it only impacted him on “maybe a couple (of throws), but not too many.”

New York broke a 3-all tie and pulled ahead for good by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.

Berrios gave the Jets the lead by scoring on a 20-yard end-around. After New York stopped Green Bay on its next possession, Michael Clemons blocked a punt and Will Parks got the ball and raced 20 yards into the end zone.

The Packers got back in the game as Rodgers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard later in the third.

New York quickly resumed control.

Hall scored on his 34-yard burst to open the fourth quarter to make it 24-10, the longest run from scrimmage in the young career of the rookie second-round pick from Iowa State.

“It was supposed to be a reverse pass,” Hall said. “I was supposed to pitch it to Garrett (Wilson), but I felt the D-end was too far upfield so I couldn’t get the pitch off. I just saw daylight and just let my natural ability take over.”

The Packers entered Sunday having won 20 of the last 21 home games Rodgers had started against AFC teams, including 11 straight victories.

But the reigning MVP had a frustrating afternoon against the Jets’ promising young defense.

“We feel like our D-line matches up from an advantages standpoint versus anybody, whether that’s cocky or unguided confidence, whatever it is,” Saleh said. “We love our D-line. We think they’re a rolling ball of butcher knives, and there’s a lot of them that can play at a high level.”

They’re starting to realize just how high they can go.

“We see where we can go when we do the things we need to do,” Williams said.

INJURIES

Packers OG Jake Hanson left with a biceps injury. ... Packers WR Randall Cobb headed to the locker room on a cart after injuring an ankle in the third quarter. ... Gardner was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter.

Jets: At Denver next Sunday.

Packers: At Washington next Sunday.

___

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool

Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “There’s too many plays we’re not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight

Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL executive has shocking roughing the passer comments

The NFL world has been going crazy the past few weeks after a few exceptionally soft roughing the passer calls have had massive impacts on multiple NFL games with Tom Brady benefitting from a generous call against the Atlanta Falcons and Derek Carr getting bailed out of a strip sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. But don’t expect the NFL to rush into any changes.
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

DeSean Jackson hopes to bring 'spark' after joining Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens, feeling as if he still has plenty to offer to a receiving group that could use a jolt. “Really the biggest thing is being a spark,” he said after practice Wednesday. “Implementing a deep threat, vertical down the field, big explosive plays. Honestly, whatever it is they ask me to do, whatever my number’s called on, whenever it’s called, just do everything I can to get ready.” Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. “Just sitting back, kind of seeing the season go along, I’m like, ‘You know, I still got more to put out there,’” he said. “So I was just excited about the opportunity to be able to come here and be an addition to this great team.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy