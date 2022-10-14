Top: Alisa Bowens-Mercado leads the class. Bottom: Keara Douglas and Harmoni Thomas. Lucy Gellman Photos. Harmoni Thomas was all in. As the first sizzling keys of “Vivir Mi Vida” exploded over the gymnasium, her feet led the way, moving back and forth with a cha-cha-cha slipped between each step. Beside her, salsera Alisa Bowens-Mercado added a shimmy that the whole class could do. Harmoni rolled her shoulders forward and laughed.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO