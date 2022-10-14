ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

Mauro-Sheridan Dances Out Hispanic Heritage Month

Top: Alisa Bowens-Mercado leads the class. Bottom: Keara Douglas and Harmoni Thomas. Lucy Gellman Photos. Harmoni Thomas was all in. As the first sizzling keys of “Vivir Mi Vida” exploded over the gymnasium, her feet led the way, moving back and forth with a cha-cha-cha slipped between each step. Beside her, salsera Alisa Bowens-Mercado added a shimmy that the whole class could do. Harmoni rolled her shoulders forward and laughed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Long Wharf Theatre Bids Adieu To Long Wharf Stage

Top: LWT Associate Artistic Director Rachel Alderman and Assistant to Artistic and Managing Directors Jessica Durdock Moreno. Carter Marberry and Mistina Hanscom Photos. Bottom: Members of artistic leadership and the artistic ensemble on the Claire Tow Stage. Lucy Gellman Photo. The lines rose over the Claire Tow Stage, each followed...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy