Read full article on original website
Related
louisiana.gov
Gov. Edwards Announces $320 Million In BIL Funding to Expand Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing in Louisiana, Create Hundreds of Jobs at Koura in St. Gabriel, Syrah in Vidalia
BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Governor Edwards announced that two companies in Louisiana have been awarded $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to expand manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components. “These massive investments will have transformational impacts in Vidalia and St....
Comments / 0