Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Side Effects of Too Much Magnesium?
If you've ever experienced long-term stress, insomnia, or muscle pain, well-meaning friends might have recommended taking a magnesium supplement. Usually, magnesium supplements are OK to take for minor concerns, but you should use caution in certain situations. Taking too much magnesium can cause serious health problems. Learn more about this supplement and decide whether or not you could benefit from taking extra magnesium.
MedicineNet.com
selegiline
Drug Class: Antiparkinson Agents, MAO Type B Inhibitors. Selegiline is a medication used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, a movement disorder caused by the degeneration of nerve cells (neurons) in certain regions of the brain. Selegiline is used as an adjunct in patients treated with levodopa/carbidopa, whose response...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the GAPS Diet, and Does It Really Work?
The GAPS diet is an elimination diet developed by Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride. It's promoted as a treatment for people with brain disorders such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and autoimmune diseases. However, many health professionals have criticized the GAPS diet as being too restrictive and promoting unsupported health claims. GAPS stands...
MedicineNet.com
triamterene
Triamterene is a medication used in the management and treatment of fluid retention and swelling (edema) associated with various conditions including heart failure, liver or kidney disease, and edema induced by certain medications. Triamterene may be used alone or with other diuretics such as hydrochlorothiazide, either to enhance their diuretic...
MedicineNet.com
cadexomer iodine
What is cadexomer iodine, and what is it used for?. Cadexomer iodine is a topical antiseptic medication used to treat and prevent infection in minor burns, cuts, and scrapes, and to clean wet ulcers and wounds and protect them from infection. Cadexomer iodine is available over the counter (OTC) as...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Gellan Gum, and Is It Bad for You?
Trying to understand the list of additives in your food sometimes feels like learning another language. When it comes to gellan gum, though, you can put the textbooks away and simply read this article. The simplest definition of gellan gum is that it’s a food additive. Like many food additives,...
MedicineNet.com
Do Bananas Suit a Low-FODMAP Diet?
It depends on whether the banana is ripe or green and how sensitive your gut is to bananas. Finding foods that are low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAP) can be challenging. You frequently must consume some items in moderation or entirely avoid them. Therefore, it leaves little room for variety in your diet.
MedicineNet.com
How Much Sleep You Need for Good Health
As men and women enter their golden years, those who regularly fail to get a good night's sleep face a higher risk for developing not one but two serious chronic illnesses at the same time, new research shows. Researchers from France, Finland and United Kingdom tracked the self-reported sleep routines...
Comments / 0