ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxr6l_0ibPjSVI00

Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.

Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.

Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.

Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and shouting: “This is Anfield”.

City allege that coins were subsequently thrown at Guardiola from the Main Stand, with the Catalan suggesting so in his post-match press conference.

“Next time they will do it better,” he said, when asked about the incident. “They didn't get me. They tried but didn't get me. They got it on the coach years ago but not this time.

“They shouted, we shout more. Otherwise, here in this stadium you go. The game was calm and then after the goal was disallowed and after they scored a goal, it was the real Anfield.”

Guardiola’s ‘coach’ remark refers to a 2018 incident when Liverpool supporters damaged City’s team bus, striking it with projectiles before a Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Jurgen Klopp condemned any alleged instance of coin-throwing in his post-match remarks, though claimed not to have seen the incident. “Horrible, I am sorry, I apologise for that. It never should happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp ‘very sure’ Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp says he is "very sure" that Steven Gerrard will bounce back from his sacking from Aston Villa. "I don't think we have to worry now about Stevie ... he knows the game long enough and knows these kinds of things can happen," the Liverpool boss said. He added: "We all get knocks, it's all about how we respond."The former Reds manager lost his job after the side's 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday, 20 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Aston Villa immediately sack Steven Gerrard following Fulham defeatJurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownershipJurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’
The Independent

‘It wasn’t to be’ – Steven Gerrard regrets failure to bring success to Villa

Steven Gerrard has told of his regret at not being able to make a success of the Aston Villa job.Gerrard was sacked as manager in the aftermath of Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday night.The club have collected just nine points from their opening 11 matches and only lie above the relegation zone on goals scored.Gerrard wrote on Instagram: “I would like to thank everyone connected to Aston Villa Football Club, for the support shown to me during my time there.“I would personally like to thank the board of directors, the players and all the staff for their hard...
The Independent

Football fan spends 35 hours sitting on every seat at Villa Park for charity

An Aston Villa fan took on the mammoth challenge of sitting on every single seat at Villa Park to raise money for a dementia charity.Simon Osborn, 42, spent a grand total of 35 hours making his way around the Premier League stadium.The season ticket holder said he was left in “complete agony” after averaging at a new seat every two seconds to complete the feat.He decided to carry out his sit-a-thon to raise funds for the club’s dementia charity after seeing both of his grandmothers suffering from the disease.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Aston Villa immediately sack Steven Gerrard following Fulham defeatKiller whale sprays water at cinematographer in close encounter off California coastRicky Gervais mocks James Corden being banned from New York restaurant
The Independent

Ben Stokes criticises ‘stupid’ size of boundary markers after Reece Topley blow

Ben Stokes criticised the “stupid” size of cricket’s boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley’s injury which ruled him out of England’s T20 World Cup.During a fielding drill before England’s final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer had been set for a pivotal role in Australia but will now return home to the UK after England’s tournament opener against Afghanistan at Perth on Saturday.It is a cruel blow and – according to Stokes – an entirely avoidable...
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy