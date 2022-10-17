Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield

Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.

Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.

Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.

Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and shouting: “This is Anfield”.

City allege that coins were subsequently thrown at Guardiola from the Main Stand, with the Catalan suggesting so in his post-match press conference.

“Next time they will do it better,” he said, when asked about the incident. “They didn't get me. They tried but didn't get me. They got it on the coach years ago but not this time.

“They shouted, we shout more. Otherwise, here in this stadium you go. The game was calm and then after the goal was disallowed and after they scored a goal, it was the real Anfield.”

Guardiola’s ‘coach’ remark refers to a 2018 incident when Liverpool supporters damaged City’s team bus, striking it with projectiles before a Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Jurgen Klopp condemned any alleged instance of coin-throwing in his post-match remarks, though claimed not to have seen the incident. “Horrible, I am sorry, I apologise for that. It never should happen.”