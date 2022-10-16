ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Ag. & Eco: Monarch migration, massive pumpkin, giant fish catch & U.S. gourd obsession

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Howdy, y'all!

I'm Brandi D. Addison , the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas , covering all things from the earth to the sky — and this is your weekly agriculture and eco news round-up.

Launched in September 2022, "In Ag. & Eco" brings a small collection of informative, unique, and sometimes just weird, agriculture and environmental news from around the world to our readers.

Among this week's round-up: Monarch butterfly migration, a 1,900 lb. pumpkin and a giant Warsaw grouper catch. Plus, this week has a bonus: A columnist's opinion on a one-gourd-per-household mandate.

Butterflies in plight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3Gp6_0ibPcUWD00

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported on the monarch butterfly decline as the species migrates south to Central Mexico ahead of major cold fronts.

Although an exact number isn’t confirmed, expert opinions range between a 30% to 90% decline since the 1990s. Among their biggest threats: habitat loss, climate change, drought and urban development.

The species is not currently listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services but will be reviewed in 2024. However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the species early this summer.

Regardless of the differing statuses, experts recognize that they are in trouble.

333-pound fish catch

In a monthlong fishing competition in Destin, Fla., fisherman Garrett Thornton and Capt. Kyle Low aboard the special K landed a grouper of nearly 350 pounds , the Destin Log 's managing/sports editor Tina Harbuck reported.

Once gutted, the actual weight was determined to be 333.8 pounds, making it the second-largest Warsaw grouper in the history of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, which originated 74 years ago. The No. 1 was 358.8 pounds, and the state and world record — also caught off Destin — was a 436-pound-and-12-ounce grouper from 1985.

Massive pumpkin grown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyivC_0ibPcUWD00

New York resident Todd Kogut grew a massive pumpkin just in time for Halloween, wrote Maria M. Silva, the Food, Crink & Culture Reporter for the Utica Observer-Dispatch .

Measuring six feet in diameter, Kogut's pumpkin grew to a whopping 1,952 pounds .

Encouraged by a friend who does it as a hobby, Kogut planted the seedsand in May. He had no interest in growing a pumpkin for competition, but rather, wanted to cross off a new experience from his bucket list, Silva reported.

After accomplishing such a masterful feat, Kogut shared his tips.

Silva reported that after hand-pollinating his pumpkin plant, on July 4 weekend he kept the largest of three pumpkins that grew and tossed the others to direct all nutrients toward the one. Then, he supplied about 75 gallons of water each day to the pumpkin, prompting a rate of growth of about 50 pounds each day.

Bonus: The Mono-Gourd Accord (Opinion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeJbm_0ibPcUWD00

USA Today columnist Rex Huppke says the U.S. has a problem.

"It’s fall, and I think it’s time we had a talk about your autumnal gourd addiction," Huppke wrote. "If I’m being honest, it’s gotten out of hand. You can’t throw a squash this time of year without hitting a gourd display. They’re in bins in front of grocery stores, in window boxes outside homes, uselessly encircling front-yard trees and filling decorative bowls on more dining room tables than I dare mention."

As a result, he called upon President Joe Biden's administration to issue an executive order — the Mono-Gourd Accord — that would enforce a one-gourd-per-household rule. For those who can't afford a gourd, the federal government would supply one.

While I'm not optimistic much will come of this, I admire Huppke's passion for such a trivial issue.

Brandi D. Addison is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Reporter for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Send tips or suggestions via BAddison@lubbockonline.com or @BrandiDAddison on Twitter.

