15 Kids With A Wicked Sense Of Humor That Their Parents Would Kill To Have Been Born With
1. This kid, who gave a hilariously honest response to a classwork question:
2. This kid, whose gift for comedy during hard times is real :
My grandmother is dying and so my 6yo made this sympathy card for my granddad. from funny
3. This kid, who came up with a hilariously genius way of letting their parent know they wanted a snack:
How my kid asks for snacks, from across the house from funny
4. This kid, whose drawing of their parent eating chicken wings will live on for a long, long time:
My kid drew a drawing of me eating “chicken wings”. from funny
5. This kid, who went a little wild — if a little crass — with the label maker:
My 9 year old son and his friend got a hold of the label maker. That last one.... from funny
6. This kid, who illustrated a wickedly hilarious joke:
On my 16yo son’s whiteboard this morning. from funny
7. This kid, who orchestrated a hilariously horrific Halloween season surprise for their mom:
Daughter picked out masks and weapons to scare Mom when she gets home from work. I love my 6 year old. from funny
8. And these kids, who named some pretty hilarious "heroes":
From my son's class today from funny
9. This kid, who is the artist we definitely deserve:
My kid made a nice decoration piece at daycare, a little big though from funny
10. This kid, who left a hilariously adorable note on their door:
Note I found on my kid’s door from funny
11. This kid, who had an adorable question for their parent right after Queen Elizabeth II died:
On a conference call, my daughter (14) presented this note to avoid disturbing me… from funny
12. This kid, who wrote a hysterically honest journal entry, complete with an accompanying drawing:
My son's journal entry today from funny
13. This kid, who proved how hilariously innovative they are:
Target didn’t have a 55 card for my dad’s birthday so I had to compromise… from funny
14. This kid, who wrote this heartfelt prayer in their first communion workbook:
Found this heartfelt prayer in my “first communion workbook”. from funny
15. And finally, this kid, who left their parent a hysterically mysterious note of encouragement before they started their day:
Encouraging note from my daughter this morning from funny
