15 Kids With A Wicked Sense Of Humor That Their Parents Would Kill To Have Been Born With

By Asia McLain
 2 days ago

1. This kid, who gave a hilariously honest response to a classwork question:

2. This kid, whose gift for comedy during hard times is real :

My grandmother is dying and so my 6yo made this sympathy card for my granddad. from funny

3. This kid, who came up with a hilariously genius way of letting their parent know they wanted a snack:

How my kid asks for snacks, from across the house from funny

4. This kid, whose drawing of their parent eating chicken wings will live on for a long, long time:

My kid drew a drawing of me eating “chicken wings”. from funny

5. This kid, who went a little wild — if a little crass — with the label maker:

My 9 year old son and his friend got a hold of the label maker. That last one.... from funny

6. This kid, who illustrated a wickedly hilarious joke:

On my 16yo son’s whiteboard this morning. from funny

7. This kid, who orchestrated a hilariously horrific Halloween season surprise for their mom:

Daughter picked out masks and weapons to scare Mom when she gets home from work. I love my 6 year old. from funny

8. And these kids, who named some pretty hilarious "heroes":

From my son's class today from funny
9. This kid, who is the artist we definitely deserve:

My kid made a nice decoration piece at daycare, a little big though from funny

10. This kid, who left a hilariously adorable note on their door:

Note I found on my kid’s door from funny

11. This kid, who had an adorable question for their parent right after Queen Elizabeth II died:

On a conference call, my daughter (14) presented this note to avoid disturbing me… from funny
"Will (they) accept the money with the Queen's face?"

12. This kid, who wrote a hysterically honest journal entry, complete with an accompanying drawing:

My son's journal entry today from funny

13. This kid, who proved how hilariously innovative they are:

Target didn’t have a 55 card for my dad’s birthday so I had to compromise… from funny

14. This kid, who wrote this heartfelt prayer in their first communion workbook:

Found this heartfelt prayer in my “first communion workbook”. from funny

15. And finally, this kid, who left their parent a hysterically mysterious note of encouragement before they started their day:

Encouraging note from my daughter this morning from funny

