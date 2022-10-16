Megan Thee Stallion Gave A Raw, Emotional Performance Hosting "SNL" And Opened Up About How Much She's Going Through
It's been a big year for Megan Thee Stallion, and in many ways a difficult one, too.
In the past year alone, the hit rapper not only put out her album Traumazine and performed around the world, but also graduated from college .
She's also spoken about how she's still coping with the death of her mother in 2019. The fallout from when she was shot in 2020 is also ongoing ; rapper Tory Lanez is set to go on trial for assault later this year.
Then, just last week, thieves broke into her LA home, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items, according to TMZ .
The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but in a tweet the next night, Megan appeared to acknowledge the burglary and expressed her relief that no one was hurt.
On Saturday, Megan appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest , becoming the second woman rapper ever to do so. (Queen Latifah performed and hosted in 2004.)
In her opening monologue, she opened up about the toll this time has taken on her. "Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now I can go by another name: Megan Thee Bitch That Needs Some Sleep," she joked.
She also plugged the website she launched last month, called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, where she shares mental health resources, including crisis hotlines and directories of Black and LGBTQ therapists.
On Friday, ahead of her SNL appearance, Megan told fans that she would need to "take a break" after it, saying on Twitter that she is "so tired, physically and emotionally."
The toll showed as she performed her song "Anxiety" on Saturday and became emotional during a verse referencing the loss of her mother.
Fans praised the performance, particularly for how much strength it showed amid everything she's going through.
