Wilmington, DE

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware

 2 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.

The incident occurred on Brandywine Creek Road near Ramsey Road in the Montchanin area along the Brandywine River.

According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and into a boulder.

He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brandywine Creek Road was closed in both directions in the area of Ramsey Road while crews investigated.

Michele
3d ago

God, please keep this motorcyclist protected in The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Please give this person the strength they’ll need to survive, and later thrive in life! Amen 🙏🏼🕯🙏🏼

Emily Hopper
3d ago

How horrible. Praying for his family. They must be devastated.

