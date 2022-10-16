Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.

The incident occurred on Brandywine Creek Road near Ramsey Road in the Montchanin area along the Brandywine River.

According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and into a boulder.

He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brandywine Creek Road was closed in both directions in the area of Ramsey Road while crews investigated.