Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington. The incident occurred on Brandywine Creek Road near Ramsey Road in the Montchanin area along the Brandywine River. According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and into a boulder. He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Brandywine Creek Road was closed in both directions in the area of Ramsey Road while crews investigated.
