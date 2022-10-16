ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmuoA_0ibMhotv00

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter.

And the team’s revolving door under center continued.

Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish.

The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.

But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson’s injury wouldn’t have allowed him to return, and Minnesota prevailed 24-16 to hand Miami its third consecutive loss.

“It’s just our luck that the guy who didn’t prepare as the starter has to go into the game and play most of the game,” Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “This game, man, is so crazy. And it just applies to life also. You wake up one morning prepared to do one thing and, boom, something happens.”

Thompson made his first career start because the Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks had been in the NFL’s concussion protocols. Tua Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt in a game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29, and Bridgewater was also in the protocols after getting hurt on the first play of Miami’s Oct. 9 game against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both were cleared from the protocols list on Saturday.

Bridgewater — who the Dolphins say never showed any concussion symptoms last week, but was ruled out when a spotter reported seeing him wobble — checked into the game after Thompson left. Tagovailoa was inactive for the game against the Vikings, but is expected to return to the starting role for Miami’s Oct. 23 prime-time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bridgewater was 23 of 34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took some hits and tried to immediately get up, fearful that a spotter might think he wouldn’t be able to remain in the game.

He said he respects that the league is trying to protect quarterbacks.

“I’ve always been a guy who takes his time getting up, mad that I might have gotten hit, slap the ground, frustrated, and then, ‘OK, next play,’” Bridgewater said. “Can’t do it anymore. Today, I was just popping up, just so it wouldn’t happen to me again.”

Thompson was 7 for 13 for 89 yards during Miami’s first three series. He became the 25th different quarterback since Dan Marino’s retirement after the 1999 season to start a game for the Dolphins.

He also was Miami’s third different starter in as many weeks — the first time that’s happened to the Dolphins in nearly 12 years, after Chad Pennington, Tyler Thigpen and Chad Henne started successive weeks midway through the 2010 season. Miami also used three starters in a three-week span during the 1975 and 1980 seasons.

Tagovailoa started against Cincinnati in Week 4, leaving the game on a stretcher in a frightening scene. He was knocked out of that game four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills despite having hit the back of his head on the turf, then getting back on his feet, then wobbling. The Dolphins later said the wobble was caused by a back injury.

An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant tasked with working the Bills game, who has since been terminated from that position following a brief investigation, found no head injury and allowed Tagovailoa to resume playing.

That decision, combined with the scene of Tagovailoa on the ground in Cincinnati days later, sparked quick and significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The most notable addition was that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

The Dolphins also lost cornerback Nik Needham in the second quarter Sunday to a torn Achilles, with a person familiar with the severity telling The Associated Press after the game that he is not expected to return this season. And wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — one of the team’s top players — was favoring his left shoulder after a hit in the fourth quarter.

“It’s one of my favorite things about football, is that it’s not for everybody and this is difficult,” McDaniel said. “But, so? We’ve had three games in a row where we’ve finished a game with a different quarterback than we’ve started with. And I don’t think anybody has the mindset of that’s the reason why we’re losing.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 51

somebody
2d ago

welp that miami dolphin doctor screwed that team by not paying attention to Tua and just saying ah he good to go. They were undefeated before all this mess.

Reply(2)
9
90'sextroardarydecade Michael
2d ago

That's why I wanted Herbert because he has a bigger body and can take harder impacts. I love Tua, but that injury history was a big concern for me.

Reply
6
Denny Knight
2d ago

Soon they will put flags on the QB. You can only pull the flag no hitting or tackling allowed.

Reply(2)
12
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates

The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy