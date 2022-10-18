ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles, themed 'Be All Over It,' takes to the streets of West Hollywood

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkZIK_0ibK014300

The 38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles returned to the streets of West Hollywood Sunday with the theme "Be All Over It."

The walk was conducted on a virtual basis the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're over talking. We're over people living with HIV not in care. We're over the assault on our rights happening across the nation," said Craig E. Thompson, the CEO of APLA Health. "We're calling on individuals and organizations who have had enough to make a plan to 'Be All Over It' with us and show the world that you'll no longer stay silent on the issues you feel passionate about."

The walk supports APLA Health and other HIV/AIDS service organizations in Los Angeles County. APLA Health is a multi-site operation, which includes eight federally qualified health center locations, serving more than 18,000 people in Los Angeles County annually, according to Craig Bowers, APLA Health's chief marketing and external affairs officer.

The approximately 2-mile walk began at 9 a.m. at West Hollywood Park, heading north to Santa Monica Boulevard, east to La Cienega Boulevard, then reversing direction and heading west to Doheny Drive, east to San Vicente Boulevard and south to West Hollywood Park.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles was the world's first fundraising walk to benefit organizations dealing with AIDS. It was first held in 1985, beginning at the Paramount Pictures lot and continuing through the streets of Hollywood.

The walk moved to West Hollywood because of security concerns following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was held in downtown Los Angeles from 2016-19.

Since its inception, the walk has raised more than $92 million, Bowers said.

APLA Health provides 20 different services including medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and screening and treatment for diseases spread through sex.

PrEP stands for preexposure prophylaxis, the administration of antiviral drugs intended to prevent HIV/AIDS.

APLA Health also provides housing support, food, benefits counseling, home health care and other services for people living with and affected by AIDS and HIV.

APLA Health also advocates for policy and legislation positively impacting the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities and conducts community-based research on issues affecting the communities it serves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

Walking Lower Arroyo Park By the Colorado Street Bridge | L.A. on Foot #9

Dirt crackles beneath my tires as I roll through the dusty parking lot at the head of the Lower Arroyo Park Area. The car stops. I grab my camera, leash Milo, exit the vehicle and approach a tall sign at the trailhead where a diagram maps out walking paths in the surrounding area. The trail ranges from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory campus in the north to the border of South Pasadena down below. We won’t tackle all of this today, just a portion. But a portion is enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdvoice.info

Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’

Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momsla.com

The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats

Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

The 3 Best Casinos Near Hermosa Beach in California

Hermosa Beach has plenty to offer with its enviable seaside location to the southwest of Los Angeles. Nestled between Redondo Beach to the south and Manhattan Beach to the north, it lives up to its motto: “The Best Little Beach City.” Visitors can enjoy typical beach activities including sunbathing, beach volleyball, surfing, paddleboarding, cycling and jogging. But for those looking for more leisurely pursuits, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to hang out.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
In These Times

Voters Could Help Stem the Homelessness Crisis in L.A. Next Month

After increasing nearly 25% between 2018 and 2020, the homeless population in the Los Angeles area has grown more slowly over the past two years. According to the latest count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, L.A. County’s unhoused population grew from 66,436 in 2020 to 69,144 in 2022, an increase of 4.1%. While there are numerous reasons for this downtrend, government intervention has played an important role. Such measures as Project Roomkey, which used federal, state and local funds to keep more than 10,000 residents in hotels and motels during the Covid-19 pandemic, showed that even modest public programs can make a significant impact on the city’s housing crisis, even as the initiative’s remaining residents lost their housing at the end of September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica's Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. "We are definitely in a crisis," she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown. "The A-Line has been turned into a mobile homeless shelter and, unfortunately, the Metro Company is dumping them off here every night," said property manager Joe Harding.Per Los Angeles Metro policy, all riders, including the homeless, must exit...
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Food insecurity in LA County on the rise in 2022: USC study

LOS ANGELES - More than 800,000 homes in Los Angeles County have recently experienced food insecurity, according to a new study from the University of Southern California, and researchers say inflation may be to blame. The latest numbers, released by USC Dornisife College of letters, Arts and Sciences, show that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy