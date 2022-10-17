ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies: Limited number of home tickets for NLCS sell out

 5 days ago

A limited number of tickets for NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park went on sale Monday morning. They sold out Monday morning.

Fans who want to see the Phillies take on the San Diego Padres during the National League Championship Series here at home got a chance to purchase tickets.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, October 17 at
Phillies.com .

Fans were able to purchase up to four tickets for one game.

NLCS postseason games at Citizens Bank Park are scheduled to be played on:

NLCS Game 3 - Friday, 10/21, 7:37 p.m.

NLCS Game 4 - Saturday, 10/22, 7:45 p.m.

NLCS Game 5 - Sunday, 10/23, 2:37 p.m. (if necessary)

The tickets were only available while supplies last. Supplies did not last long. The Phillies confirmed to Action News that they were all sold out before noon.

Here is the full schedule for the NLCS:

NLCS Game 1, PHI @ SD, Tuesday, 10/18, 8:03 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 2, PHI @ SD, Wednesday, 10/19, 4:35 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 3, SD @ PHI, Friday, 10/21, 7:37 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 4, SD @ PHI, Saturday, 10/22, 7:45 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 5*, SD @ PHI, Sunday, 10/23, 2:37 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 6*, PHI @ SD, Monday, 10/24, 8:03 p.m. (ET)

NLCS Game 7*, PHI @ SD, Tuesday 10/25, 8:03 p.m. (ET)

*If necessary

The postseason schedule for the NLCS and World Series can be found here .

Phillies fans still buzzing from first NLCS berth in over a decade

Red October continues in South Philadelphia as the Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday and fans couldn't be more excited.

"I am stoked baby! We're talking about the Fightins! The Fightins!" one fan yelled after Saturday's game.

The Phillies are going to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, for fans, that means more home playoff baseball in South Philadelphia.

"The Phillies are looking real good. There's a possibility we'll go all the way," said Jerome Baaks from Fairmount.

"I had such a good time at that game. It's so electric down there seeing the fans back out at the stadiums showing their support again," said John Fagley from South Philadelphia.

Fans lined up at the ballpark Sunday morning to get their championship series gear. They're hoping this won't be their last trip to the pro shop.

"They're going to the World Series," said Bill Godfrey from Pitman, New Jersey. "They've been hitting timely."

The bats have been buzzing. From the Rhys Hoskins three run shot and bat spike Friday night to JT Realmuto's inside the park home run Saturday, they are giving some team of destiny vibes.

"I grabbed NLCS shirts. I was texting with my brother who lives in San Diego. They're going down," said Diana Boyle from Aldan.

The Phillies will travel west for games one and two Tuesday and Wednesday. We're seeing game tickets for under $200 in San Diego. Plane tickets on the other hand look to be around $1,000.

"I love the Phils. Phils are going to be in the World Series brings memories back of 2008. Good year good year. Fightins are going to do it baby. Said!" said Joe Dolan from South Philadelphia.

If you want to be a part of the crowd that packs the stadium next weekend, tickets look to be starting around $350. Despite the price, you can guarantee the ballpark will be packed.

