Garden City, NY

Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A burglary in Garden City early Sunday morning ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.

Police say they received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. reporting two suspects trying to break into a Verizon Store on Old Country Road near The Galleria shopping center.

The 911 caller told police one of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

Responding officers located one of the suspects several blocks east of the Verizon store near Bert Avenue. Police say that's when a confrontation ended in gunfire.

“Our officers encountered one of the suspects wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap,” says Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “He turned on the officers, they fired. That individual struck in the ankle. He was brought to a local hospital.”

Police would not say whether the suspect had a weapon or not, or how many shots were fired.

The second suspect remains at large.

Ryder says the two officers involved in the shooting were treated at the hospital for trauma and released.

Police spent Sunday morning gathering evidence, including surveillance video from Verizon and surrounding businesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them.

nypressnews.com

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
WYANDANCH, NY
News 12

Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting

The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union. Police responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union Sunday around 6:39 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area and located Emmanuelle Florestal, of Irvington, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
UNION, NJ
News 12

News 12

