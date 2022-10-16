Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting

A burglary in Garden City early Sunday morning ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.

Police say they received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. reporting two suspects trying to break into a Verizon Store on Old Country Road near The Galleria shopping center.

The 911 caller told police one of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

Responding officers located one of the suspects several blocks east of the Verizon store near Bert Avenue. Police say that's when a confrontation ended in gunfire.

“Our officers encountered one of the suspects wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap,” says Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “He turned on the officers, they fired. That individual struck in the ankle. He was brought to a local hospital.”

Police would not say whether the suspect had a weapon or not, or how many shots were fired.

The second suspect remains at large.

Ryder says the two officers involved in the shooting were treated at the hospital for trauma and released.

Police spent Sunday morning gathering evidence, including surveillance video from Verizon and surrounding businesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them.