Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party

Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.

Nassau police say around midnight, a driver passing through the area began firing multiple rounds at a crowd of teens gathered outside a large house party on Babylon Turnpike.

A male, 14, two 16-year-old males and one female, 16, were struck by the bullets.

Neighbors tell News 12 that the incident created a chaotic scene.

“I heard approximately eight gunshots. Then I saw children running and children in my backyard hopping the fence. There was someone laying on the sidewalk, but I couldn't see because I didn't want to go outside,” said one resident.

The teen victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.