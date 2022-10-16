ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.

Nassau police say around midnight, a driver passing through the area began firing multiple rounds at a crowd of teens gathered outside a large house party on Babylon Turnpike.

A male, 14, two 16-year-old males and one female, 16, were struck by the bullets.

Neighbors tell News 12 that the incident created a chaotic scene.

“I heard approximately eight gunshots. Then I saw children running and children in my backyard hopping the fence. There was someone laying on the sidewalk, but I couldn't see because I didn't want to go outside,” said one resident.

The teen victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

