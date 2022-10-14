ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakewoodcity.org

Active Shooter & Casualty Care Workshop

Incidents involving an active shooter, though rare, can happen anytime. Everyone should learn the basics of what to do in the first crucial moments. Lakewood community members are invited to attend an Active Shooter and Casualty Care Workshop, hosted by the City of Lakewood and presented by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT & Tactical Paramedics).
LAKEWOOD, CA
lakewoodcity.org

Please don't make piles of leaves for the street sweeper

Fall is here…which means more leaves in the street. When a street sweeper hits a pile of leaves a resident has left behind, street sweepers can clog up and be unable to collect anything more. Also, when a sweeper operator sees a pile of leaves up ahead they are...
LAKEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy