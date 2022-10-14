Incidents involving an active shooter, though rare, can happen anytime. Everyone should learn the basics of what to do in the first crucial moments. Lakewood community members are invited to attend an Active Shooter and Casualty Care Workshop, hosted by the City of Lakewood and presented by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT & Tactical Paramedics).

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO