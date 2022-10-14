Read full article on original website
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
Gretel Hänlyn shares video for brand new single ‘Drive’
“Hänlyn’s wonderfully deep and expressive singing voice, which you feel could own, and illuminate, pretty much any genre.” – The Sunday Times, Breaking Act. “Gretel Hänlyn’s voice isn’t one you’ll forget. Powerful and commanding, her rich, husky vocals dominate whatever soundscape they unfurl across.” – NME.
Fred again.. shares brand new track ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’
NEW STUDIO ALBUM ACTUAL LIFE 3 (JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 9 2022) DUE FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 28 2022 VIA ATLANTIC RECORDS. Groundbreaking artist and producer Fred again.. today shares ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’, the latest taste of his forthcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), featuring a sample of close friend Delilah singing her own track ‘Lost Keys’ on Instagram. Fred debuted the track live during his viral Boiler Room set earlier this summer which has now surpassed a record breaking 7M streams. Actual Life 3 is set to be released on October 28th via Atlantic Records and is available to pre-order here: https://fredagain.lnk.to/ActualLife3.
'I'm ready and so are the songs': Lewis Capaldi reveals he's releasing a brand new album and preparing for a European tour
Lewis Capaldi announced that he will be releasing a brand new album and heading off on a European tour after his recent success in the UK charts. The Scottish singer recently teased a tour and the release of a new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which will drop on May 19th next year, on Twitter.
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
Experimental Irish artist, Frendan is digitally releasing his debut album, ‘FREND’
(click here to download Hi Res Sleeve Artwork) The brainchild of 27 year old filmmaker, Frendan (real name Brendan Corcoran), ‘FREND’ is the result of. three years of multifaceted crafting. With a background consisting mainly of music video direction & editing. for other Irish artists (Meltybrains, Booka Brass...
STONE share new single ‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’
Announce debut EP Punkadonk out this November via Polydor Records. “Bruising post-punk full of Scouse spirit and soul”. “STONE are the post-punks with a reputation for mosh-pit starting licks and the snarling delivery of frontman Fin Power”. Rolling Stone UK. “Full throttle and immediate but undeniably powerful – from a...
Village Of The Sun announce debut album “First Light
SIMON RATCLIFFE (BASEMENT JAXX), MOSES BOYD & BINKER GOLDING. “This is a special one” – Erica McKoy, Worldwide FM. “Incredible… wicked” – Zakia Sewell, NTS Radio. “Very good indeed!” – Gideon Coe, BBC 6 Music. “A great, vinyl only (for the moment) taste...
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
Brighton’s Youth Sector share irresistible, slinky new single ‘The Ball’
BRIGHTON’S MOST BUZZY OUTFIT SHARE NEW SINGLE ‘THE BALL’. DEVO MEET TALKING HEADS IN THIS IRRESISTABLE SEASIDE SMASHER. Youth Sector have returned with gargantuan new single ‘The Ball’, listen here. Hailing from Brighton, the coastal five piece have fast become one of the city’s most talked...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
HAWA Releases ‘Progression’ Single + Video Featuring Telfar Clemens
Designer Telfar Clemens Stars in Accompanying Video. A Tribute to Her Grandmother, Released 4th November. Upcoming Live Shows in New York, Berlin, London & Brussels. Today, genre-bending singer/rapper/producer HAWA releases ‘PROGRESSION’, the second single from her upcoming debut album HADJA BANGOURA which arrives on 4 November. ‘PROGRESSION’, produced by Anthoine Walters and WAVES, is a stirring piano ballad about moving on and thriving in the wake of heartbreak.
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
Babymetal announced as guests on Sabaton’s UK and European tour
Babymetal have been confirmed as the support for Sabaton‘s upcoming 2023 tour – see dates below and find tickets here. The news comes as the Japanese duo announced details of a new album called ‘The Other One’ earlier this month, bringing their hiatus to an end.
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
