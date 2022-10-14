Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thomas Family Farm: A must-go Halloween experience for all ages
SNOHOMISH—Each October, the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish transforms its historic site into a Halloween playground for anyone seeking an unforgettable one-of-the-kind experience for the whole family. Apart from other pumpkin patches, this 100-year-old farm includes escape rooms, a corn maze, beer garden, hayride, apple cannon, giant slide, games, mini golf, and paintball activities.
gigharbornow.org
KettleFish aims to bring good food in a casual setting to Gig Harbor location
It’s not just a clever name. The “kettle” in KettleFish, which recently opened on Pioneer Way in downtown Gig Harbor, refers to the seafood spot’s unique method of preparing its food. KettleFish employs a steam kettle cooking system, in which superheated steam is pumped into the...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
kitsapdailynews.com
International performer brings musical talent and teaching to Silverdale
Kitsap County music house picks up where another left off. When Karl Moffit saw the need for a venue in Kitsap County where people could take music lessons, hear live concerts, purchase instruments or just grab a great coffee, he knew what to do. “I opened JK’s Music House about...
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
matadornetwork.com
This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown
After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
addictedtovacation.com
19 Must-See Stops On Your Road Trip From Seattle Through California
Whether you reside in Seattle or are visiting it, these road trips from Seattle to California can give you memories that you will cherish for life. There’s something special about a road trip. Maybe it’s the freedom of the open road or the chance to explore new places. Whatever the reason, a road trip can be a great way to see more of the country.
bsd405.org
Changes to Right at School
Changes to Right At School Programs in Select BSD Schools. The childcare worker shortage has had a devastating impact in King County, including here in Bellevue. Over the past few months, Right At School educators and workers have gone above and beyond to provide safe and meaningful programs for students in the Bellevue School District. However, as a result of inadequate staffing, they currently find themselves no longer able to continue offering Right At School locations in every BSD elementary school.
Chronicle
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Fears of Closures, 'Grocery Deserts'
Nothing unsettles the average Seattleite quite like the thought of change at the local grocery store. But change is almost certainly coming for many Seattle-area grocery stores if a proposed merger between the nation's two largest supermarket chains — Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway — goes forward.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
Chronicle
Fire Destroys Car, Scorches Hillside Near Interstate 5 in Thurston County
A car was destroyed by fire and that same blaze scorched a hillside near I-5 in Lacey, according to Washington State Patrol. About 2 p.m. Monday, the driver was headed south on I-5, near Meridian Road in Lacey, when the elderly man's car began to have problems, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
