Citrus County Sheriff Cancels Silver Alert For 80-Year-Old Man, Located Safe

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Andrew Vickers has been located safe in Hillsborough County, According to deputies.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for 80-year-old Andrew Vickers.

Mr. Vickers is a 5’9″ tall, black male with brown eyes and balding gray hair, weighing 241 lbs.

Deputies say he was last seen around 3:00 a.m. today, leaving his residence off NE 3rd Street in Crystal River, FL.

Mr. Vickers was last seen wearing the clothing in this photo – a black hat, black shirt, and gray shorts. He is traveling in his wife’s 2013 black Ford Explorer bearing Florida license plate #JULT56. His direction of travel is unknown.

