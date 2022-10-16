ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Sheriff Cancels Silver Alert For 80-Year-Old Man, Located Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Andrew Vickers has been located safe in Hillsborough County, According to deputies.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for 80-year-old Andrew Vickers.

Mr. Vickers is a 5’9″ tall, black male with brown eyes and balding gray hair, weighing 241 lbs.

Deputies say he was last seen around 3:00 a.m. today, leaving his residence off  NE 3rd Street in Crystal River, FL.

Mr. Vickers was last seen wearing the clothing in this photo – a black hat, black shirt, and gray shorts. He is traveling in his wife’s 2013 black Ford Explorer bearing Florida license plate #JULT56. His direction of travel is unknown.

Related
WCJB

Burned car found with human remains in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide investigation on Coral Drive which happened on Friday, October 7, 2022.  According to deputies, on Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21.  On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16-year-old dead after shoot-out with group at Tampa McDonald's

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night and left in the parking lot of a Tampa McDonald's, Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in an update. The teen was said to be with a group of friends just after 8 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Armenia Avenue when the shooting happened.
TAMPA, FL
leesburg-news.com

84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money

An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
LEESBURG, FL
