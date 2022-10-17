3 injured in crash connected to unauthorized car rally in Abington Twp., police say

Three people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was connected to an unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall.

Abington Township police say between 150 and 200 vehicles arrived for the rally in the mall's first level parking lot around 12:34 a.m.

Police say some of the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding tires.

When officers responded to the area the participants fled, police say, with many of them fleeing down Route 611 in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

A short time later, police say they received a call about a crash at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road.

Police believe a driver who had recently left the rally struck several parked and unattended vehicles. The striking vehicle came to rest in the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road with severe damage.

The back seat passenger was ejected, police say, while the driver and front seat passenger had to be freed by police officers and firefighters.

All three of the car's occupants were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in this crash, but note that the investigation is still ongoing.

"Unsafe events like this will not be tolerated and anyone identified will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Abington Twp. police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Abington Township Police Detective Robert Hill at 267-536-1101 or rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov