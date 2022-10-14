After a two-year pandemic pause, Calico Children’s Theatre at UC Clermont once again will offer public performances for the 2022 season. On Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., the college will feature “Jacqueline and the Beanstalk,” performed by the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati and recommended for children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. The story focuses on Jacqueline, sister of fairytale favorite Jack, who must overcome her village’s stereotypes about the abilities of girls and help her family. The audience follows Jackie on a one-woman journey up the beanstalk as she shatters stigma to discover what she’s capable of.

