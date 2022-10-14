Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
uc.edu
UC Law announces Dean Verna Williams scholarship
Fund aims to increase the number of lawyers from underrepresented communities in the legal field. The College of Law, in collaboration with the UC Foundation, has set-up a student scholarship fund to honor Dean Verna Williams’ legacy at UC Law. The Dean Verna Williams Student Scholarship Endowment Fund will...
uc.edu
Student group brings global health competition to UC
A group of UC students is competing in the second Global Health Case Competition at the University of Cincinnati, with the hope of advancing to compete internationally. As participants in the challenge, the students bring scholarship from multiple academic disciplines—among them political science, medical sciences, neuroscience, English, chemical and environmental engineering and more—to find innovative solutions to global health crises.
uc.edu
Calico Children’s Theatre returns to UC Clermont
After a two-year pandemic pause, Calico Children’s Theatre at UC Clermont once again will offer public performances for the 2022 season. On Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., the college will feature “Jacqueline and the Beanstalk,” performed by the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati and recommended for children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. The story focuses on Jacqueline, sister of fairytale favorite Jack, who must overcome her village’s stereotypes about the abilities of girls and help her family. The audience follows Jackie on a one-woman journey up the beanstalk as she shatters stigma to discover what she’s capable of.
uc.edu
WVXU: COVID numbers are low across Greater Cincinnati. Will winter change that?
COVID-19 cases are declining across Greater Cincinnati, but this time of the year is also traditionally the peak for respiratory illnesses, meaning the virus will probably hang on into next year. WVXU interviewed some local infectious disease experts for a story on what to expect from COVID-19 during the fall and winter months. One of those was Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the UC College of Medicine.
uc.edu
How a scholarship changed one medical student’s life
The phone call changed the trajectory of Justin Kenney’s life. At the time, Justin was working as a Firefighter/EMT with the Cincinnati Fire Department. He was in his late twenties, living with his wife in a one-bedroom apartment in Batavia, and had been accepted into the College of Medicine. He had filled out an application for financial aid and was hoping for the best—perhaps a few thousand dollars a year—when Art Pancioli, MD, the Richard C. Levy Endowed Chair & Professor of Emergency Medicine, called to update him about his scholarship status.
uc.edu
UC, Cincy Parks pair up for outdoor writing series
The annual Hike + Write series, a collaboration between the University of Cincinnati College of Arts and Sciences and Cincy Parks, gives participants the chance to write while exploring the outdoors. With a Halloween theme, the next event takes place on Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Eden...
uc.edu
WCPO: Blink muralist creates ‘love letter’ for Ukraine
Cincinnati’s art and lights festival, Blink 2022, drew almost a million onlookers to downtown Cincinnati, October 14-16, to experience the mix of art and light as a joyous spectacle. Muralist Jenny Ustick, on faculty at the University of Cincinnati School of Design, was among the artists chosen to participate....
uc.edu
Advances made in UC research extending lives
Treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) — a type of high blood pressure that affects arteries in the lungs and in the heart — have improved significantly over the past 15 to 20 years and researchers at the University of Cincinnati have been at the forefront of those improvements.
uc.edu
Empowering patients through physician education
Sarah Pickle, MD, often hears transgender patients express gratitude for being celebrated by their health care team. Pickle, a physician with UC Health and an associate professor of Family and Community Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, is an advocate for transgender medicine within her practice and at the college.
uc.edu
Local 12: New breakthrough makes it easier to buy hearing aids
A newly enacted FDA rule makes it possible to buy a hearing aid over the counter or online, without having to get a prescription or seeing a doctor. WKRC-TV, Local 12 interviewed some experts in covering the story, including Brian Earl, PhD, of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders in the UC College of Allied Health Sciences.
uc.edu
Columbus Dispatch: Reduced traffic means less money for road maintenance
One of the lingering effects of COVID-19 has been fewer cars on roadways, which could have significant effects on businesses, commuters and taxpayers, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Car traffic is down 6% to 9% compared to 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Truck traffic is up between 10%...
