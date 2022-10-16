Suspect arrested in shooting of 8 people near James Madison University: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting eight people at an outdoor gathering near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, police said.

The suspect was identified as Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming of Harrisonburg, according to a statement the Harrisonburg Police Department posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, about 15 hours after the gunfire erupted at a gathering outside an off-campus apartment complex.

Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The gunfire broke out at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood southwest of the James Madison University campus, police said. Police initially said at least one gunman "fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering."

Police are also investigating if more suspects were involved in the shooting, authorities said.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Five of the victims were taken to nearby Sentara RMH Medical Center and three others were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, authorities said.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 27. It was not immediately clear if any students from James Madison University were among those injured.

No suspects were at the scene when officers arrived and began administering aid to those injured, police said.

While the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident and said, "there is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time."

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call the agency's tip line at (540) 574-5050.