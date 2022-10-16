ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy

A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy overnight Sunday.

The Action Cam was on scene at the Liberty Gas Station near Easton Road and Lowber Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say a passenger inside a white Kia drove through the gas station parking lot and opened fire on a red Dodge sedan that was at a pump.

A 23-year-old man inside the Red Dodge sedan was hit once in the back.

A 21-year-old female passenger sustained cuts due to glass shattering and a third 25-year-old passenger was uninjured.

Investigators say they have no motive for the shooting at this time and are reviewing video surveillance footage.

