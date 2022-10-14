Read full article on original website
Clayton County Register
October is Physical Therapy Month: Returning patient tells about his history and trust for VMH’s Rehabilitation Department and the area’s need for the hospital
Physical therapy patient Jim Waters of rural New Albin ... October is National Physical Therapy Month. Returning therapy patient Jim Waters of rural New Albin, pictured above at left, with physical therapist Laurel Hagensick, PT at right, explains his many years of experience and trust in the Veterans Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation staff and beyond. Submitted photo.
Clayton County Register
Candidates in several contested races express their views prior to November 8 election as absentee voting now gets underway
INFORMED CHOICES - EARLIER. In-person absentee voting for this year’s election begins Wednesday, October 19 and can be done at the Allamakee County Auditor’s Office in Waukon through 4 p.m. Monday, November 7, the day before this year’s election. Regular open hours for the Auditor’s Office are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Allamakee County Auditor’s Office will also be open for in-person absentee voting Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clayton County Register
Streambank improvement project complete at YRSF thanks to Friends of Yellow River and the Allamakee County Community Foundation
Streambank improvement in Yellow River State Forest ... The streambank improvement project in Yellow River State Forest (areas of which are pictured in the above and below photos) included erosion prevention and angler access, along with two rock weirs and strategically placed root balls which will provide trout habitat. The project was funded by Friends of Yellow River State Forest and the Allamakee County Community Foundation. Submitted photos courtesy of Friends of Yellow River State Forest.
Clayton County Register
Letter to the Editor by Karen Pratte
Iowa’s families, whether they are rural or urban, want great public schools which their children can attend in their communities close to their homes. Iowa’s more conservative party which now controls the Governorship, State House of Representatives and State Senate is pushing to pass the Voucher Bill. Vouchers take away our tax dollars from public schools and give them to private, for-profit schools.
Clayton County Register
Valerie Fox
Valerie J. Fox died Monday, October 3, 2022 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 20 at the Wexford Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1416 Great River Road, Lansing. Friends and relatives may visit from 3-7 p.m. Contact 563-586-2312 for any questions. Val...
Clayton County Register
Alan Steiber
Alan Frederick Steiber, born August 17, 1948 in Waukon and residing much of his life in Lansing, passed away October 7, 2022. A Celebration of Alan’s life will be held November 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Old Rossville Store, 851 Volney Road, rural Waukon. In lieu of fl owers, the Alan Steiber Memorial has been established.
Clayton County Register
Patrick Curtin
Patrick J. Curtin, 78, of Waukon died Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist - West Ridge Catholic Church in Waukon with Fr. John Moser officiating, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, where there will be a 4 p.m. scripture service. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Clayton County Register
Waukon football team to host New Hampton this Friday in first round of Class 2A Play-Offs
After winning its fifth consecutive Class 2A District 4 undefeated season championship this past Friday, October 14, the Waukon football team will begin its Class 2A State Play-Off journey this Friday, October 21 at home. The Indians will host fellow Northeast Iowa Conference school New Hampton, beginning at 7 p.m.,...
Clayton County Register
Waukon volleyball team wraps up regular season with final dual match loss, wins two of five matches played at NEIC Tournament
Senior swing ... Waukon volleyball senior Cassidy Gibbs unloads on an attack in the Indians’ home loss in five sets to Class 1A 13th-rated Dunkerton in non-conference play Monday, October 10. Gibbs knocked down six kills in the match and also recorded eight digs. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.
