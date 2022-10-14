ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WNYC

NYC Tries a New Tactic in the Battle Against Rats

Trash bags piled up on city sidewalks are "an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats," according to Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation. She talks about a plan to change when people are allowed to put trash bags out, and how this might help with the city's persistent dirty streets and rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

30 Issues: How To Achieve Ballot Access For All Citizens; NYC Tries a New Tactic in the Battle Against Rats; What's Next For the Gig Economy?; Halloween Costume

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, joins our midterm election series to discuss the attack on democracy and the continued fight for voting rights in America. Trash bags piled up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Where the Birds Are--And Where They Are Going

Each fall, hundreds of migrating bird species visit New York City from other countries and territories, including places as far away as Argentina and Uruguay. That's just one of the highlights from the Bird Migration Explorer, a digital platform from Audubon and nine partner organizations. Melanie Smith, program director for Audubon's Bird Migration Explorer, joins to walk us through the platform, which visualizes the epic journeys the birds take on their migration routes and the challenges they face along the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

#BLTrees Concludes, Part 1: A World in a Tree

We begin our three-part wrap-up of this year-long series with our guide Marielle Anzelone, urban botanist and ecologist and the founder of NYC Wildflower Week. Today, Robert Macfarlane, a fellow at the University of Cambridge and the author of several books, including Underland: A Deep Time Journey (W. W. Norton & Company, 2019), who shares his insights into how trees connect to each other, and the idea that each tree is a world to itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Meet the Candidates: New York's 3rd Congressional District

Hear from the two candidates running to fill Tom Suozzi's open seat in Congress to represent norther Nassau County and part of Queens. First, George Devolder-Santos, investment banker and the Republican and Conservative party nominee (NY 3), makes his case, followed by Robert Zimmerman, marketing communications executive and Democratic nominee (NY3).
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

