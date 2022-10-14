Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Passes Law Limiting Class SizesBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Death of Abused NYC Carriage HorseBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
WNYC
NYC Tries a New Tactic in the Battle Against Rats
Trash bags piled up on city sidewalks are "an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats," according to Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation. She talks about a plan to change when people are allowed to put trash bags out, and how this might help with the city's persistent dirty streets and rat problem.
WNYC
30 Issues: How To Achieve Ballot Access For All Citizens; NYC Tries a New Tactic in the Battle Against Rats; What's Next For the Gig Economy?; Halloween Costume
Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, joins our midterm election series to discuss the attack on democracy and the continued fight for voting rights in America. Trash bags piled up...
WNYC
Where the Birds Are--And Where They Are Going
Each fall, hundreds of migrating bird species visit New York City from other countries and territories, including places as far away as Argentina and Uruguay. That's just one of the highlights from the Bird Migration Explorer, a digital platform from Audubon and nine partner organizations. Melanie Smith, program director for Audubon's Bird Migration Explorer, joins to walk us through the platform, which visualizes the epic journeys the birds take on their migration routes and the challenges they face along the way.
WNYC
#BLTrees Concludes, Part 1: A World in a Tree
We begin our three-part wrap-up of this year-long series with our guide Marielle Anzelone, urban botanist and ecologist and the founder of NYC Wildflower Week. Today, Robert Macfarlane, a fellow at the University of Cambridge and the author of several books, including Underland: A Deep Time Journey (W. W. Norton & Company, 2019), who shares his insights into how trees connect to each other, and the idea that each tree is a world to itself.
WNYC
Meet the Candidates: New York's 3rd Congressional District
Hear from the two candidates running to fill Tom Suozzi's open seat in Congress to represent norther Nassau County and part of Queens. First, George Devolder-Santos, investment banker and the Republican and Conservative party nominee (NY 3), makes his case, followed by Robert Zimmerman, marketing communications executive and Democratic nominee (NY3).
