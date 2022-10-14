Each fall, hundreds of migrating bird species visit New York City from other countries and territories, including places as far away as Argentina and Uruguay. That's just one of the highlights from the Bird Migration Explorer, a digital platform from Audubon and nine partner organizations. Melanie Smith, program director for Audubon's Bird Migration Explorer, joins to walk us through the platform, which visualizes the epic journeys the birds take on their migration routes and the challenges they face along the way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO