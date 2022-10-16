ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Terrifying armed robbery and carjacking of Uber driver in Oakland

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Terrifying armed robbery and carjacking of Uber driver in Oakland 02:55

OAKLAND -- An Uber driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Oakland, and the terrifying ordeal was caught on dash cam video.

On the video, the suspects make friendly conversation, before they turn violent and threaten the victim. It happened on East 17th street near 23rd Avenue before 8 pm on October 1st.

For Uber driver Bimal Thapa Magar, the ride began like any other. He said he didn't notice anything unusual about the passengers and didn't look back because he was focused on driving.

Shortly after the passengers got in, one of them seemed to notice the camera.

"Where you from bro," said one of the suspects.

After Bimal replies that he's from Nepal. The suspect mishears "Israel," before Thapa Magar corrects him.

The suspects lightly slap their hands in agreement, the one on the right even throws up a thumbs up sign.

Over the next 6 minutes, the suspects constantly whisper to one another and use hand signals, before one of them asks for hand sanitizer twice.

That's when the other suspect pulls out a gun.

They demanded all of his belongings. Thapa Magar said they ordered to stop and pulled him out of the car, telling him to lie on the ground.

They tossed the camera on the ground, before they took off with his car.

"So scary," said Thapa Magar. "I feel helpless at that time, I don't have a phone, I don't have car... and then I was in the middle of the road and what can I do, and then I saw dash cam on the street and then I took it."

He proceeded to call 911 with the help of a nearby store.

A few days ago, Oakland Police found Thapa Magar's stolen Honda Accord Hybrid. The front it was completely damaged, and all of its tires were flat.

"I think I cannot go back to job right now, I'm in trauma still and I feel unsafe whenever I try to go out, I feel unsafe," he said.

Thapa Magar's worried about being unable to pay his rent and bills, and sending money back to his parents in Nepal.

"I feel like they are targeting poor people like me, immigrants from other countries," said Thapa Magar.

Uber told KPIX 5 it has deactivated the rider's account.

It said in a statement:

"Bimal's reported experience is terrifying. We have been in contact with him to offer support. In addition, as part of the benefits afforded to drivers in California through Prop 22 , Bimal qualifies for financial assistance to help him with medical expenses and to support him while he's unable to work. Bimal was provided information on how to receive those benefits."

Thapa Magar wants to spread awareness, and justice.

"If I share this story to other people they might be careful of those kinds of people while driving for Uber, giving ride," he said. "And then most I want is them to be punished, so that others may not be victim like me."

Oakland Police told KPIX 5 this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Unit at (510) 238-6828.

Comments / 32

Gina Freitas
3d ago

When you pick up someone you have to hit the button 911 call for back up, how can you get help in needs?Thank God for the Uber driver is OK likewise.

Reply(1)
5
AVGAmerican
2d ago

Where is the outrage? The protests? The burning and looting? Oh, a White Police Officer wasn’t involved. All quiet in Oakland, well except gunshots.

Reply
6
Maximus
2d ago

WOW...Uber is so strict...they deactivated the suspect's account. Gee, maybe the judges and District Attorneys might hold these thugs accountable but don't count on it. Criminals roam free and don't worry about being arrested

Reply(1)
4
 

