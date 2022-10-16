ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia

6abc Action News
 2 days ago

A security officer was shot while working at Philadelphia's South Street Festival on Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near 7th and South streets.

Investigators say a woman riding in an open-air "Slingshot" vehicle got into an argument with another woman working as a vendor at the festival.

They then engaged in a physical altercation.

Security officers were able to successfully break up the fight.

When the woman got back into the Slingshot vehicle the driver, a man wearing a mask and dark clothing, opened fire, striking one of the security officers two times.

The 40-year-old security officer was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and open-air vehicle operators removing barricades that were in place for the event while workers were closing for the night.

Several bikes and ATVs were seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

nobody knows
3d ago

🤷🏻‍♂️ anyone can do anything in killadelphia, and get away with it……very poorly organized city 🌆……..mayor, governor, and justice system needs to be replaced right away 👈👀

Fred G. Sanford
3d ago

Why do they even have events down there anymore? If violence continues to happen on south st shut it down. This is what happens when the politicians, the DA and the judges don’t do their job.

mark1632
3d ago

How come they don’t have a speeding and red light cameras right down there on South Street where all the problems are I

