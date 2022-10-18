ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

By Gustaf Kilander,Maroosha Muzaffar,Andrew Naughtie and Oliver O'Connell
 3 days ago

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.

Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning . “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.

Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.

Raniel Zayas
5d ago

I always say if Donald Trump was such a great president how come the people fired him. he's a one-term president and he's in the history books for that.

MAUSBORN69
5d ago

At this point, the stench of the TrumpMaga machine resembles the Enron scandal that hit California in the late 20th century. The transparent corruption, mendacity and toadyism of that scandal was so transparent and destructive to the citizens of California that it rightfully destroyed GOP influence in the State to this day. it feels like we are at that same turning point nationally today. Once again, GOP zealotry and overreach will be its downfall

Frank Thomas
4d ago

This Guy is like that Drunken Relative who comes to the Family's BBQ. Talking about all the Great things he's done for the Family. When in all reality the Family members know he's a Lying Sack of 🦏 Dung.... Right?

The Independent

The Independent

