ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Seriously ill children to swim with dolphins on charity-funded dream holiday

By Ted Hennessey
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Almost 200 disadvantaged and seriously-ill children have taken off on a charity-funded dream holiday to Florida.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK are being taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.

Before boarding a specially chartered British Airways flight at Heathrow Airport on Sunday, they were greeted with music played by a marching band, as well as dogs from the Metropolitan Police.

The 192 children, who have been picked to join the 10-day holiday in Orlando having battled serious illness, disability or trauma, cheered and stroked the dogs as they arrived.

For many, the highlight of the trip, for which the charity has raised £1 million, will be swimming with dolphins at Discovery Cove.

Safa Thagia, 14, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, said: “I’m really excited for the whole experience, there’s going to be a lot of great activities and memories I’ll have for my whole life.

“I can’t wait to be swimming with dolphins, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ashton Owen, 12, from Trefechan, South Wales, said: “I really can’t wait now, I just want to get there and have fun.

“I want to hug a dolphin – that will be unbelievable and something I won’t forget.”

Harvey Walker, 15, from Poole, Dorset, who had been on the list for the trip that got cancelled last year, said: “I’m a bit nervous, but also excited – it’s my first trip without my parents.”

The children will visit a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney World and Universal Studios.

For many, it will be the first time abroad without their families.

Paralympic gold medal swimmer and Dreamflight patron Liz Johnson, who went on the trip as an 11-year-old in 1997, said: “A lot of these young people spend their whole life being the odd one out, whereas here, there’s a lot of authentic inclusion.

“Their differences are normalised and they’ve got the best group of volunteers looking after them, so they can just feel empowered to find themselves.”

Lisa Bishop, fundraising manager at Dreamflight, said: “As this is the first trip since the pandemic, it’s absolutely huge – we’ve got some children who were nominated in 2019.

“We have raised £1 million for this year’s holiday.”

More than 6,000 children from across the country have been involved in Dreamflight holidays since the first one in 1987.

This is the 34th trip put on by the charity.

Patricia Pearce, who founded Dreamflight, said: “It was quite funny yesterday when we were all getting together.

“It was quite an emotional day because we haven’t done this in three years and to be back together is very special.”

Director of flight operations at British Airways, Captain Al Bridger, said: “It’s an absolute privilege for us to be involved – we’ve missed this through Covid.

“To be back again is wonderful.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
Indy100

100-year-old former Wren among first to receive ‘lovely’ card from the King

A former Wren who was among the first people to receive birthday cards from the King and Queen Consort said she will proudly display the greetings from the third monarch in her life.Ruth Park-Pearson, from Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, turned 100 on Friday and was delighted when the card signed by both Charles and Camilla arrived the following day.The greeting said: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one hundredth birthday on 21st of October 2022.“This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”The card features a photograph of the...
Indy100

Maternity consultant turned artist to unveil new works at art fair

A maternity consultant, who uses art to challenge the “huge stigma” and “sexualisation” around breastfeeding, is set to unveil new artworks at an exhibition next month.Afif El-Khuffash, a neonatologist and lactation consultant at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital, has swapped his stethoscope for a paintbrush in his spare time with the aim of confronting society’s “judgment” of how Irish mothers feed their babies.The father-of-two said he wants to depict the emotions, struggles and elation that comes with the breastfeeding journey.“Women are always judged, no matter what choice they make,” Dr El-Khuffash said.“We should never judge mothers but simply provide the support and...
Indy100

Lionesses among those to be honoured at Pride of Britain Awards

The Lionesses will be honoured with a special gong at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards alongside community heroes.The judging panel selected England’s European champions for the special award for “galvanising” the nation and providing a whole generation with “new role models”.Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will co-host the award ceremony on October 27 which will be attended by a plethora of famous faces to celebrate the inspiration winners.Also among those being recognised are three fathers, Andy Airey, 61, Mike Palmer, 57, and Tim Owen, 52, who embarked on a charity walk which raised more than £880,000 in memory of...
Indy100

Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland

Rangers were surprised to be greeted by the UK’s first Wilder Blean bison calf as part of a “groundbreaking” rewilding project.Three female bison were released into West Blean and Thornden Woods, near Canterbury, in July for the Wilder Blean project, an initiative by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust aiming to combat the climate and biodiversity crises.The addition to the herd, also a female, “loves to play in the rain” in the ancient woodland and was unexpected for the rangers, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being hunted by predators.“When the bison took their first steps into the...
Indy100

US actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be honoured by people of Wales

US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be honoured by the people of Wales for promoting the country and its language.The Welsh Government and the Football Association of Wales will give the Dragon Award to the duo who are co-chairmen of Welsh football team Wrexham FC.A presentation will take place at a star-studded event in New York next month which will be broadcast the same day Wales takes on the US in the World Cup.Deadpool star Reynolds, 45, and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney, also 45, have explored the history and culture of the city in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

First grey seal pup of the year is born at England’s largest colony

The first grey seal pup of the year has been born at England’s largest grey seal colony, two weeks earlier than last year, the National Trust has said.Rangers are anticipating around 4,500 new arrivals at Blakeney Point on the North Norfolk coast this season.The very first seal pup to be born there was 34 years ago in 1988, according to the conservation charity.Since then, the site has grown to become England’s largest grey seal colony, with seal pup numbers increasing from just 25 pups in 2001 to 3,012 in 2019.This success is believed to be due to low levels of disturbance...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy