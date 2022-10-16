Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles: police

A firefighter was among at least six people injured in a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at about 5:54 a.m. While they were on the scene, a silver Infiniti struck an ISP squad and a Chicago Fire Department truck at about 5:29 a.m. Shortly after, a silver Chevrolet Malibu struck a tow truck that responded to the crash scene.

The firefighter was taken to Rush University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Five other people were transported to Mount Sinai and Stroger hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth person was taken to an unknown hospital.

One of those transported was the Infiniti's driver, 29-year-old Eddie J. Johnson-Carter of Chicago. He was cited for driving under the influence, failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, among other traffic violations, ISP said.

Six other people on the scene refused transportation to a hospital. No ISP personnel were injured.

All I-290 outbound lanes were closed at South California Avenue on Chicago's West Side at 5:53 a.m., ISP said. All lanes were reopened around 6:58 a.m.

