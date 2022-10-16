ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvrIj_0ib7pSIT00

A firefighter was among at least six people injured in a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at about 5:54 a.m. While they were on the scene, a silver Infiniti struck an ISP squad and a Chicago Fire Department truck at about 5:29 a.m. Shortly after, a silver Chevrolet Malibu struck a tow truck that responded to the crash scene.

WATCH: Vehicle engulfed in flames after serious Chicago expressway crash

Video shows a vehicle engulfed in flames after a serious Eisenhower Expressway crash in Chicago.

The firefighter was taken to Rush University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Five other people were transported to Mount Sinai and Stroger hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth person was taken to an unknown hospital.

One of those transported was the Infiniti's driver, 29-year-old Eddie J. Johnson-Carter of Chicago. He was cited for driving under the influence, failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, among other traffic violations, ISP said.

WATCH: Firefighters extinguish flames after fiery expressway crash

Video shows firefighters extinguishing flames after a fiery Chicago expressway crash.

Six other people on the scene refused transportation to a hospital. No ISP personnel were injured.

All I-290 outbound lanes were closed at South California Avenue on Chicago's West Side at 5:53 a.m., ISP said. All lanes were reopened around 6:58 a.m.

WATCH: Aftermath of serious Eisenhower crash

A firefighter is among at least six injured on the Eisenhower Expressway, causing road closures and Chicago traffic, Illinois State Police said.

Comments / 23

Will Wickart
2d ago

"Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at about 5:54 a.m. While they were on the scene, a silver Infiniti struck an ISP squad and a Chicago Fire Department truck at about 5:29 a.m."Now how the hell? ISP was there at 5:54, but they (and the fire department) were hit at 5:29?

Reply
4
Gary Ellis Kingery
3d ago

don't worry he won't be prosecuted for anything and if the rest of he'll be released right away for $10 bail

Reply
6
try to understand
3d ago

everyone of those drivers that are at fault, should lose their license

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
WGNtv.com

Multivehicle in Bartlett causes road closures; injuries unknown

BARTLETT, Ill. — Emergency crews are on scene following a multivehicle crash in northwest suburban Bartlett. The crash occurred in the area of Army Trail Road and Klein Road. Injuries are unknown but police said both directions of Army Trail Road are closed off between Route 59 and Gerber...
BARTLETT, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
ANTIOCH, IL
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
LOCKPORT, IL
WGN News

3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
GURNEE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
108K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy