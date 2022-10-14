ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UWBadgers.com

Serving up six: Badgers wrap up first half of Big Ten play

TV B1G+ (Michigan State) | ESPN (Michigan) Live Stats SideArm (Michigan State) | Statbroadcast (Michigan) MADISON, Wis. -- Fifth-ranked Wisconsin (13-3, 6-1 B1G) wraps up the first half of Big Ten play with a home and away match. The Badgers host Michigan State (10-9, 1-7) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the UW Field House. The match streams live on B1G+. UW faces No. 25 Michigan (13-5, 4-4) for the second time in a week when they travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday. First serve is at 12 p.m. CT from the Crisler Center live on ESPN2.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Lucas: For Thompson, “the one thing that you can control is the response”

MADISON, Wis. – E + R = O. James Thompson Jr. was struck by the lettering on the dry erase board in the meeting room. Wisconsin defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej put the equation on the board. It has been a staple in the performance playbooks of countless motivational speakers and football coaches. During his seven years at Ohio State, it was the main plank in Urban Meyer's leadership foundation.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin falls to No. 18 Indiana in tight contest

MADISON, Wis – The Wisconsin men's soccer team has made tremendous strides in the right direction this season and on Tuesday night battled No. 18 Indiana to the end in a 2-1 defeat at McClimon Soccer Complex. Straight from the Pitch – Head Coach Neil Jones. "Credit to...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers home for battle with Hoosiers on Tuesday Night

MADISON, Wis. – Fresh off a draw at No. 7 Maryland, Wisconsin men's soccer is set for the next challenge when No. 18 Indiana visits Tuesday for a big home game against Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Here are five things to know. 1. LOOKING BACK: The last time these...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. – Sarah Franklin, a redshirt sophomore on the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team, has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. She captures her first career player of the week award. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter averaged 5.14 kills per...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy