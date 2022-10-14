Read full article on original website
Related
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s 2022 endorsements
OCT. 18, 2022 | During this 2022 political season, Gwinnett Forum has talked directly with 108 political candidates, in order to meet them and to evaluate their candidacy, so as to determine which person will be the best candidate in statewide and local races. Making such an evaluation has been...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Incumbents are MIA for debates
Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta
Midcentury design and architecture remains in demand in decor and real estate. We scoped out three glam options at three price points, from an accessible ranch in Decatur to a Palm Springs–like dream retreat in Ansley Park. The post Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
Ga. superintendent candidates confront the issues, and each other
Richard Woods, a Republican, wants another four years as Georgia state school superintendent but Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy asserts she could do better.
fultoncountyga.gov
STATEMENT ON LOST NEGOTIATIONS
STATEMENT ON LOST NEGOTIATIONS: Fulton County’s Request to Continue LOST Mediation Remains Unanswered. While Fulton County continues Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) negotiations with the cities in good faith, the cities have not yet responded to our request to continue mediation. Instead of continuing talks, they hired a PR firm and held a press conference.
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Comments / 1