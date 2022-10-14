ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s 2022 endorsements

OCT. 18, 2022 | During this 2022 political season, Gwinnett Forum has talked directly with 108 political candidates, in order to meet them and to evaluate their candidacy, so as to determine which person will be the best candidate in statewide and local races. Making such an evaluation has been...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Incumbents are MIA for debates

Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
fultoncountyga.gov

STATEMENT ON LOST NEGOTIATIONS

STATEMENT ON LOST NEGOTIATIONS: Fulton County’s Request to Continue LOST Mediation Remains Unanswered. While Fulton County continues Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) negotiations with the cities in good faith, the cities have not yet responded to our request to continue mediation. Instead of continuing talks, they hired a PR firm and held a press conference.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

