$8 Tix: “Proxistant Vision” SF’s New Art + Tech Exhibition (Museum of Craft and Design)
“Proxistant Vision” New Art + Tech Exhibition Opening Weekend (SF) Mark your calendars for the opening weekend of the world premiere of “Bull.Miletic: Proxistant Vision,” on November 19-20, 2022 at San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design. Proxistant Vision features work by Oslo-based artist duo Bull.Miletic,...
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
“The Haunted Garden” Halloween Party (SF)
Our annual Halloween party is back for another year! Join us in our haunted garden for plenty of family-friendly spooky fun!. Museum Exhibit: Ghoulish and Ghastly: Victorian Monsters in Popular Culture. Food Truck: Mestizo. Light Refreshments available for purchase in garden. Halloween costumes are encouraged!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
Free Taco + Chips & Sala: Russian Hill Neighbors Halloween Costume Cleanup (SF)
Help us and the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Filbert St and Hyde St. All supplies provided. Begin with Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a TREAT (a taco of your choice + chips & salsa) compliments of Nick’s Crispy Tacos! Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/420632/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
7th Annual Halloween Blacklight Art Show (Alameda)
7th Annual BlackLight Art Show. Everything glows in the dark! Blacklight paintings, lit up sculpture art, body painting and video installations abound in this year’s Blacklight Art Show. Several special indoor and outdoor installation pieces will be on display this year including Wormhole by FILMA Art Collective. Live music, film animations, Halloween treats by Shannon Cooks. Check out our sister galleries, Fireside’s Red Door Opening, 3 Dot’s Annual Memento Mori and Peace Provocateur. Costumes encouraged, be sure to enter the costume contest! Post a hashtag or checkin of you in your Halloween best at studio 23.
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
“The Fun House” Party at 1015 Folsom w/ 50+ Artists (SF)
You’re invited into The Fun House on Wednesday, October 19th @1015sf will be filled with spectacular surprises. You + your wildest fun house fit being one of them!. Bring your own vibe to the @blanq_slate_ dance floor as they curate the beats in the klüb room. CAUTION there...
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
Bay Area Singles’ Halloween Costume Party (San Jose)
Halloween is always the best theme each year for a party! Everyone is so much friendlier and less inhibited! $20/advance (by Oct 27) or $25/door includes a fun Costume Contest (costumes are optional), with prizes; and dancing to your favorite hits in a large, newly renovated Ballroom! Adults of all ages welcome. Friday, Oct 28, 2022, 8pm-Midnight.
Petaluma’s Halloween “Trick or Treat Trail” 2022
A time of Bats and Broomsticks, Blood and Bugs – and of course, Downtown Petaluma’s Safe “Trick or Treat Trail” with the downtown Merchants!. Parents – gather your little ghosts, goblins, monsters, Harry Potters, witches on broomsticks and princesses, and join the participating downtown merchants for the Annual Trick or Treat Trail this Halloween, Monday, October 31 ~ from 3-5:30 pm!
Muse: A Queer Fashion Show (SF)
Come revel in San Francisco’s queer arts and cultural renaissance at MUSE, an immersive queer fashion show featuring an evening of fabulous music, circus, drag, and design. See what we are wearing and who we are becoming as the Haus of Jubilee continues the work to help make San Francisco a focal point of the post gendered fashion world.
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great 1/2 off oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy...
3rd Annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween Celebration (Walnut Creek)
The City of Walnut Creek – Arts + Rec Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event on Friday, October 28,2022 from 3-6pm at Civic Park – 1375 Civic Drive Walnut Creek. This event is a free community event, where families can safely trick or treat in a fun, friendly and exciting environment with entertainment and many activities such as jumpers, face/arm painting, balloon twisting, temporary tattoos, henna, photo-booths, food trucks, and so much more.
Community Centered Businesses’ “A Round Table Discussion” (Oakland)
A space where we can learn from one another – improve our businesses and support those who are interested in starting their own business. We all have something to share! You don’t need to be an expert to be helpful!. Potential conversations:. Business models/structures. Money trauma. Surviving in...
