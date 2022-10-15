7th Annual BlackLight Art Show. Everything glows in the dark! Blacklight paintings, lit up sculpture art, body painting and video installations abound in this year’s Blacklight Art Show. Several special indoor and outdoor installation pieces will be on display this year including Wormhole by FILMA Art Collective. Live music, film animations, Halloween treats by Shannon Cooks. Check out our sister galleries, Fireside’s Red Door Opening, 3 Dot’s Annual Memento Mori and Peace Provocateur. Costumes encouraged, be sure to enter the costume contest! Post a hashtag or checkin of you in your Halloween best at studio 23.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO