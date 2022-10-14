A recent report by the 2022 Lancet Neurology Commission has highlighted the prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is still the world's leading cause of injury-related death and disability; an estimated 55 million people around the world are affected every year. Traffic accidents and home falls are primary causes of TBI in adults, and over 90 percent are classified as 'mild' injuries. The incidence of TBI in children, who are often injured during sports, is also rising. Mild traumatic brain injuries are also known as concussions. However, more than half of TBI patients have not fully recovered within 6 months of the incident. Genetic factors may affect how people recover from TBI.

