Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Man loses foot after high blood sugar levels cause foot ulcer
The diabetes crisis has gained momentum in recent years, owing partly to an increase in obesity numbers. When poorly managed, diabetes can pave the way for life-altering events like amputation. One man’s cautionary tale, detailed in a medical report earlier this year, highlights the dangers of mismanaging the condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Foot Numbness Symptoms, Causes & Common Questions
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) Restless legs syndrome (RLS) Restless Legs Syndrome, also called RLS or Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurologic and sensory disorder. It causes uncomfortable sensations in the legs that are only relieved by walking or by moving the legs. You are reading: What is the cause of foot...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
sixtyandme.com
Upper Arm Pain: Everything You Need to Know
If you are experiencing upper arm pain, you are not alone. This is a widespread problem that affects many people. In this blog post, we will discuss the causes of upper arm pain and the treatment options available to you. We will also provide tips on preventing upper arm pain from occurring in the first place.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
Medical News Today
What to know about Wallenberg syndrome
Wallenberg syndrome refers to a condition that may affect the nervous system. It typically results from a stroke in the brain stem and can impair a person’s coordination, causing rapid involuntary eye movement and difficulty swallowing. Doctors also refer to Wallenberg syndrome as lateral medullary syndrome, posterior inferior cerebellar...
What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
MedicineNet.com
cadexomer iodine
What is cadexomer iodine, and what is it used for?. Cadexomer iodine is a topical antiseptic medication used to treat and prevent infection in minor burns, cuts, and scrapes, and to clean wet ulcers and wounds and protect them from infection. Cadexomer iodine is available over the counter (OTC) as...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Gellan Gum, and Is It Bad for You?
Trying to understand the list of additives in your food sometimes feels like learning another language. When it comes to gellan gum, though, you can put the textbooks away and simply read this article. The simplest definition of gellan gum is that it’s a food additive. Like many food additives,...
How To Live With And Treat Spasticity
According to WebMD, spasticity is a painful condition that causes tight and stiff muscles. The term "spasticity" originates from the Greek word "spasticus," which means "to pull or to tug," as revealed in this 2013 study published in the Saudi Journal of Anaesthesia. The condition affects 12 million people worldwide, and the symptoms of spasticity vary based on numerous factors, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. While some people may be severely affected, requiring immediate assistance, others may experience mild symptoms.
Comments / 0