ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pomona

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run after a fatal crash in which her vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday. The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52,...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

One person killed in fatal crash on 10 Freeway near Alameda Street exit

A person died Friday morning after getting into a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles.The crash was first reported about 6:15 a.m. at Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.Authorities withheld the name of the person who lost its life. The person was declared deceased at the scene, pending notification of relatives.Two westbound freeway lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LASD lieutenant files lawsuit against Sheriff Alex Villanueva for K-9 death

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant joined the growing list of department members suing the agency and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower. "This has happened over and over again and nobody is holding the sheriff accountable," said attorney Vincent Miller, who is representing the LASD Lieutenant. In his lawsuit, Lt. Joseph Garrido seeks at least $10 million in total damages for alleged whistleblower retaliation, civil rights violations, violation of the state Civil Code and intentional infliction of emotional distress.During his tenure at the department, Garrido worked in the Special Enforcement Bureau and monitored the Canine Services and Special Enforcement...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit; suspect arrested

One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood after that person was dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report, they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotic Division were "conducting surveillance" on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw 31-year-old Joshua Renau get into the backseat of a sedan and drive away.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood

A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy