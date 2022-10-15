Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral
Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday. While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete. In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 18th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
KETV.com
Nebraska football: Kickoff time set for Huskers vs. Illinois on Oct. 29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the Big Ten announced Monday. After a bye week, the Huskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) will host the Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1) on Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
WOWT
Skutt Catholic High School students practice pioneer living
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juniors at Skutt Catholic High School braced the chilly temperatures to live like pioneers for the day. It’s part of their joint American studies program. They reenacted a rendezvous from the early 1800′s. It’s where people come together to sell different items such as baked...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
KETV.com
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
