The Hornets will make the trip over to New Castle High School to compete in the first round of the 4A sectional 22 tournament. This is the first time the Beech Grove Hornets and the New Castle Trojans have matched up in football. It should make for an exciting game. Beech Grove is hungry for a victory and we’d love to pack the stands in support of the team. Below are the game details:

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO