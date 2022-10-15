CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!. After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.

