ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Garden & Gun

Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing

When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
SYLVA, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies recover over 4,000 stolen items from NC pawn shop

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that 14 people were recently charged after stolen items were found at a pawn shop in Arden. Deputies said more than 4,000 stolen items were recovered from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn. According to deputies, the items...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!. After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man charged with 2 motorcycle thefts

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence. Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on September 28 in […]
MARION, NC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy