FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
Deputies recover over 4,000 stolen items from NC pawn shop
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that 14 people were recently charged after stolen items were found at a pawn shop in Arden. Deputies said more than 4,000 stolen items were recovered from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn. According to deputies, the items...
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!. After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
2 charged in Rutherford Co. overdose death
Two people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Rutherford County.
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
North Carolina man charged with 2 motorcycle thefts
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence. Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on September 28 in […]
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
