Liz Truss news – live: More than 100 MPs ‘ready to submit no-confidence letters’

By Stuti Mishra and Thomas Kingsley
 6 days ago

More than 100 Conservative MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Liz Truss , according to a report, as the prime minister continues to hang on to her job despite open calls for her resignation.

The MPs are planning to submit their letters as early as this week to Graham Brady , the head of the Conservative Party’s backbench committee which organises leadership contests, The Daily Mail has reported quoting unnamed sources.

The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell the prime minister that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.

This comes after three Tory MPs have publicly called for Ms Truss to resign as a new poll predicts a Labour landslide victory which would see former prime minister Boris Johnson and Priti Patel among Conservatives losing their seats.

If Ms Truss resigns or is ousted, she will be the fourth prime minister to leave office since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Related
Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government

Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
Give us a general election, say voters on the streets

The government is facing mounting calls to hold a general election after Liz Truss resigned following 45 days in Downing Street. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded a general election "now", with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon following suit, saying it is a "democratic imperative” after Ms Truss's dramatic resignation. The Independent is also calling for a national ballot, with our petition now racking up more than 300,000 signatures. But what do British voters think? The Independent has gone out on the streets of Cambridge, held by Labour, and Mid-Sussex, one of the UK’s most solid Conservative constituencies, to...
Why did Boris Johnson resign as prime minister? Timeline of his biggest scandals as he plots comeback

Boris Johnson is flying back from his holiday in the Carribbean after the resignation of prime minister Liz Truss amid rumors he may be about the launch an extraodinary political comeback.Ms Truss‘s resignation on Thursday after just 44 days in office brought to an end the shortest premiership in British history and one that was marked by economic turmoil and chaotic governance.Supporters of Mr Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make a new bid for No 10, despite his own premiership being marked by a series of scandals.Within weeks of taking the top job in July 2019,...
Rishi Sunak promises ‘professionalism and integrity’ as he announces bid to become next PM

Rishi Sunak has formally announced he will be entering the race to become the next prime minister.The former chancellor and runner-up against Liz Truss put out a statement on Twitter this morning (23 October), after meeting the threshold of 100 backers.“The choice our party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last,” he wrote.“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Penny Mordaunt refuses to stand by her call for benefits to rise in line with inflation

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt refused to stand by her call for benefits to rise in line with inflation, as she plead her case for becoming the next prime minister.Mordaunt appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where she said she won’t be drawn “into the detail” but recognises the UK needs “stability” from their next leader.“We have to make efficiency savings”, she said. “I’m not being drawn into the detail...our mandate lies in the 2019 manifesto.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV

China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Steve Bannon accidentally points to sign reading ‘jail all coup plotters’ amid contempt trial

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon accidentally pointed to a sign that read “Jail all coup plotters” as he railed against the Biden administration on Friday.Mr Bannon pointed at the sign outside of a federal courthouse in Washington, where he was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 for defying a subpoena from the January 6 committee in Congress.“As that sign says right there—can I have the vote sign?” Mr Bannon said as he spoke to reporters, asking a demonstrator to flip their coup plotter placard to the opposite side, which just read “Vote.”Mr Bannon was charged with...
The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again

It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.The...
Sunak backed by Braverman, while Johnson ally claims former PM has ‘learned lessons’

Rishi Sunak has bolstered his claim to be the unity candidate in the race for the Conservative leadership by securing the support of champion of the right Suella Braverman.Meanwhile, foreign secretary James Cleverly came out in favour of Boris Johnson, who he has b een closely allied with since his time as mayor of London.Mr Cleverly said that the former prime minister had “learned lessons” since being forced out of office in the wake of the Partygate affair.The declarations of support came after Mr Sunak formally threw his hat into the ring to succeed Liz Truss as PM....
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Rishi Sunak backer Steve Baker says Boris Johnson return would be ‘disaster’

Steve Baker has announced his support for Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race, as he brands a Boris Johnson return as a "guaranteed disaster". The Northern Ireland minister appeared on Sophy Ridge's Sky News show, where he said it would be better for the former prime minister to do "something big and statesmanlike" following the drama of Partygate, by waiting until the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry is concluded.Johnson is yet to announce his formal bid to return as prime minister.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Blow for Boris Johnson as leading eurosceptic backs Sunak and says return for ex-PM ‘guaranteed disaster’

Boris Johnson’s hopes of a return to Downing Street were today dealt a severe blow as influential Eurosceptic Steve Baker came out for rival Rishi Sunak, warning that victory for the former PM would be “a guaranteed disaster”.But there was a boost for Johnson as cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi - who served him as chancellor over the summer - offered his backing.Mr Zahawi said Mr Johnson had learned from the mistakes which forced him out of office earlier this year, and was now “the one to lead us to victory and prosperity”.But Mr Baker told Sky News that a...
Boris Johnson news – live: Rishi Sunak says he’s running for PM to ‘fix economy and unite Tories’

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he’s running for prime minister, saying that – as Liz Truss’ successor – he would fix the economy and unite the Conservative Party.The former chancellor tweeted that he is the candidate to prepare Britain for a “profound economic crisis”, and that – during the pandemic – he had helped “steer our economy through the toughest of times.”Mr Sunak added: “The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choices – are phenomenal.“... There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I...
Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM

Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned...
Johnson premiership would ‘plunge relations with Ireland into freezer’, peace process architect warns

Relations with Ireland will be “plunged into the freezer” if Boris Johnsonreturns as prime minister, an architect of the Good Friday peace agreement has warned.Jonathan Powell, who was Tony Blair’s chief of staff and chief negotiator on Northern Ireland from 1997-2007, said it was vital to have someone “competent and capable” in Downing Street to get talks back on track.His comments came as Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker and Commons Northern Ireland committee chair Simon Hoare penned a joint article naming Rishi Sunak as the leader who could deliver a “clear, workable and fair solution” to the ongoing row with...
Margaret Thatcher statue vandalised for third time in Grantham

A statue of Margaret Thatcher which stands in her home town of Grantham has been vandalised for a third time.The bronze sculpture, erected on a 10ft-high granite plinth, and subject to round-the-clock CCTV surveillance in a bid to ward off vandals, has been spray painted with the words “Tories out.”The controversial monument sits on St Peter’s Hill, where is was erected on 15 May this year. Within two hours of its unveilling, however, vandals had thrown eggs at its base, for which a man was later fined £90.And just two weeks later, the of £300,000 statue was daubed with red...
Swinney urges Tories to ‘do the decent thing’ and call general election

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has called on the Tories to “do the decent thing” and call a general election, rather than electing another new leader and prime minister without going to the public.John Swinney spoke out at the same time as Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy insisted the party could serve out its full five-year term in government at Westminster.While Mr Swinney accused the Tories of game playing by installing another leader without a general election, Mr Hoy argued it was “perfectly legitimate” for parties to change leader without going to the country, claiming that an election would “only provide...
Keir Starmer admits Labour won’t be able to deliver ‘as quickly as they’d want to’

Keir Starmer has admitted Labour won’t be able to do some of the things they want to ‘as quickly as they want to’ because of the ‘economic mess’ that has been created by the Tories.The Labour leader said if that they were to win a general election, there would have to be “tough choices” on tax and spending in the short-term.“The damage has been done to our economy and an incoming government is going to have to pick up a real mess,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
